Windows Central Podcast: Are we heading for Copilot OS?

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel is back to give us the low-down at Microsoft's 50th anniversary event, the stuff we didn't see on stream, including protests from Microsoft employees. Zac and Dan also reflect on Copilot's announcements, and what might be next for the AI assistant. Surely, it's a Copilot-powered OS? We also discuss the latest on Windows 11, including Recall finally getting close to GA, and the latest on tariffs and how they're affecting the PC market.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

Hosts:

Daniel Rubino

Zac Bowden

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!