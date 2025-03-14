Windows Central Podcast: Could we see the future of Windows and Copilot next month?
Episode 359: Daniel and Zac discuss Microsoft's big April 4th event, speculate on what could be announced, and talk the latest on Windows 11 and Xbox Project Kennan.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Microsoft's upcoming April 4 event and speculate about what it could possibly announce, the latest from Windows 11 and Copilot, Apple Intelligence Siri being delayed, Xbox Project Kennan, and more!
Hosts:
Subscribe to the Windows Central Podcast
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
- Download the Windows Central Podcast
If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.