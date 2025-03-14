Windows Central Podcast: Could we see the future of Windows and Copilot next month?

By published

Episode 359: Daniel and Zac discuss Microsoft's big April 4th event, speculate on what could be announced, and talk the latest on Windows 11 and Xbox Project Kennan.

Hosts:

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Could we see the future of Windows and Copilot next month? | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 03/13/25 - YouTube Could we see the future of Windows and Copilot next month? | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 03/13/25 - YouTube
Watch On
