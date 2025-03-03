Windows Central Podcast: Panos left Microsoft for THIS?

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Panos Panay's big Alexa+ announcement, Microsoft trialling a free version of Office for Windows, Windows 365 Link fast approaching, thoughts on Chrome OS Flex, Framework's new 12-inch Laptop, and more!

Hosts:

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!