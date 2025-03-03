Windows Central Podcast: Panos left Microsoft for THIS?

Episode 358: Daniel and Zac discuss Amazon's new Alexa+ service, Windows 365 Link, Framework's 12-inch laptop, free Office, and more.

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Panos Panay's big Alexa+ announcement, Microsoft trialling a free version of Office for Windows, Windows 365 Link fast approaching, thoughts on Chrome OS Flex, Framework's new 12-inch Laptop, and more!

