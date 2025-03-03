Windows Central Podcast: Panos left Microsoft for THIS?
Episode 358: Daniel and Zac discuss Amazon's new Alexa+ service, Windows 365 Link, Framework's 12-inch laptop, free Office, and more.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Panos Panay's big Alexa+ announcement, Microsoft trialling a free version of Office for Windows, Windows 365 Link fast approaching, thoughts on Chrome OS Flex, Framework's new 12-inch Laptop, and more!
Hosts:
Subscribe to the Windows Central Podcast
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
- Download the Windows Central Podcast
If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.