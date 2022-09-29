You'll be able to turn Windows 11 into Windows XP using this app

What you need to know

Stardock just announced WindowBlinds 11, an app that allows people to customize the look of Windows 11 and Windows 10.

WindowBlinds 11 can alter the appearance of the Start menu, Taskbar, window frames, control buttons, and other elements of the Windows interface.

The app is currently available in beta for $15 or as part of Stardock's Object Desktop suite.

Windows 11 introduced a new look to PCs when it shipped last year. Some people, however, do not view new as better, at least when it comes to Windows. Stardock just announced a piece of software called WindowBlinds 11, which allows people to customize the look of Windows 11.

With WindowBlinds 11, people can change the look of the Start menu, Taskbar, window frames, control buttons, and other elements of the Windows interface. To customize the Start menu, people need to have Start 11 installed. An in-app browser within WindowBlinds 11 has skins that people can download as well.

“Windows 11 introduced a new design language for the OS but we know it’s not for everyone,” said Vice President of Stardock Software Brad Sams. “With WindowBlinds 11, you can enjoy the benefits of a modern OS, but also the flexibility to customize the interface to fit your own personal theme.”

(Image credit: Stardock)

There are several new options for the app with the beta release of WindowBlinds 11. Here's what's new, as outlined by Stardock (opens in new tab):

Automatic dark mode

dark mode Enhanced high-DPI support for new skins

high-DPI support for new skins Marketplace browser for skin library

browser for skin library Autoscaling for legacy skins to improve visual fidelity

for legacy skins to improve visual fidelity Designed for Windows 10 and 11

“This app has been a cornerstone in our suite of desktop enhancements,” said Sams. “We are thrilled to be releasing the newest version with several highly requested updates, including a new automatic dark mode and improved high DPI support for new skins.”