You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

It includes a handful of fixes and improvements.

There's also a new Phone Link update that adds support for hotspotting mobile data.

Microsoft has started rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel that brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel, just like you can between an iPhone and Mac.

The new feature currently only works for Samsung devices running OneUI 4.1.1 or above, though we suspect this will come to Surface Duo devices in the future too. Microsoft has been working to better integrate Android phones with Windows, and it's features like this that go a long way to making that happen.

(Image credit: MIcrosoft)

Here's the changelog for today's preview build, which is build 25231: