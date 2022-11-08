You can now try out Microsoft Create

What you need to know

Microsoft Create is now available in preview.

The service brings together several pieces of Microsoft tech for content creation, including Word, PowerPoint, and Clipchamp.

Create includes templates for several apps, all of which can be customized.

Microsoft Create is now available in early preview. Create brings together several services, including Word, PowerPoint, and Clipchamp. It was announced earlier this month and recently launched in preview (opens in new tab). Microsoft announced availability earlier this week and highlighted some of Create's features in an Insider blog post (opens in new tab).

Create gathers together Microsoft's apps for content production into a unified workspace. It connects to Designer, Clipchamp, PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and Forms. People can use it to make a variety of items, such as resumes, social media videos, and presentations.

Designer is another new app from Microsoft that uses AI to generate content. Create connects to Designer, but you need to have signed up for early access to the latter, which can be done through Designer's website (opens in new tab).

It was possible to navigate to the Create website before the blog post came out, but as it's still a new service, it's worth highlighting. Microsoft's Katharine Grant shared some examples of how to use Microsoft Create:

Make a fun TikTok video that gets all the views. From the top navigation bar, select Templates > TikTok and find a template you like. Use Clipchamp to add your own video clips, change the messaging, apply effects, and then share.

and find a template you like. Use Clipchamp to add your own video clips, change the messaging, apply effects, and then share. Celebrate an upcoming birthday with a custom party invitation. From the top navigation bar, select Templates > Birthday to browse the collection, customize it with the date, time, and place, and then share it with your family and friends.

to browse the collection, customize it with the date, time, and place, and then share it with your family and friends. Create a captivating story for your next business proposal, school report, or even a personal project like sharing family tree research. Select Templates > Presentations, find a template that matches your style the best, and then customize it in PowerPoint to best tell your unique story.