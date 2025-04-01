You can wrap your Xbox Series X in this Touch Grass skin.

It's April Fools' Day, and while several companies are doling out droll japes and shouting "JK" over dumb joke products, dBrand is out here inviting everyone to Touch Grass with its new line of tech skins.

No, this isn't just a joke.

It's a real line of very limited edition "electrostatically flocked polyethylene" tech skins that have been "designed to simulate the grass in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo."

There are fake grass skins for over 100 popular products, including Xbox Series X, Steam Deck, laptops, phones, and more.

You can check out the Touch Grass line at dBrand's website to learn more about which product skins are available.

This kind of humor is pretty typical of dBrand, a company that relishes in satire, and has previously released things like Doomsday Kits.

This hilarious Touch Grass skin is also available for Steam Deck. (Image credit: dBrand)

On the Touch Grass webpage, dBrand talks about this skin line with its trademark wit.



"You tell yourself you'll go outside. Tomorrow. Next weekend. Eventually. The machine knows you won't. The solution? Turn the machine into grass. Experience a simpler, happier time. Touch grass —without touching grass."

The company even included a tongue-in-cheek FAQ in which it included, "This isn't what people mean when they say 'touch grass,'" and answered that with the hilarious response, "Sounds like you need to touch grass."

Amazing.

Touch Grass was supposed to release last year, but challenges caused a delay

Image 1 of 2 There are Touch Grass skins for phones like the Google Pixel. (Image credit: dBrand) There are Touch Grass skins for laptops like the MacBook. (Image credit: dBrand)

When I reached out to ask about this new product, robot at dBrand explained to me that the Touch Grass line was actually supposed to come out last April, but the company ran into some challenges that delayed things.

"We found that our traditional die-cutting method produced clean lines but led to grass strands gradually shedding from the edges (think: receding hairline). To solve this, we switched to laser cutting. The laser's heat effectively melts (cauterizes) and seals the polyethylene strands at the perimeter, bonding them together to prevent shedding over time. Additionally, embedding each strand securely into an adhesive base layer (covering about 25% of its height) was critical in ensuring long-term stability. Balancing the novelty factor with real-world usability was an interesting challenge, but we're pleased with how well it turned out."

What do you think about dBrand Touch Grass skins? Are you interested in getting any for your devices? Tell us about it in the comments.