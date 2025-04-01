"Touch Grass without touching grass" with these hilarious (and very real) skins for Xbox, Steam Deck, laptop, phone, and more
It might be April Fool's day, but these silly fake-grass dBrand skins are real and ready for purchase.
It's April Fools' Day, and while several companies are doling out droll japes and shouting "JK" over dumb joke products, dBrand is out here inviting everyone to Touch Grass with its new line of tech skins.
No, this isn't just a joke.
It's a real line of very limited edition "electrostatically flocked polyethylene" tech skins that have been "designed to simulate the grass in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo."
There are fake grass skins for over 100 popular products, including Xbox Series X, Steam Deck, laptops, phones, and more.
You can check out the Touch Grass line at dBrand's website to learn more about which product skins are available.
This kind of humor is pretty typical of dBrand, a company that relishes in satire, and has previously released things like Doomsday Kits.
dBrand Touch Grass skins | See at dBrand
Wrap your favorite tech in electrostatically flock polyethylene fake grass skins. They're available for over 100 models while supplies last.
See at: dBrand.com
On the Touch Grass webpage, dBrand talks about this skin line with its trademark wit.
"You tell yourself you'll go outside. Tomorrow. Next weekend. Eventually. The machine knows you won't. The solution? Turn the machine into grass. Experience a simpler, happier time. Touch grass —without touching grass."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
The company even included a tongue-in-cheek FAQ in which it included, "This isn't what people mean when they say 'touch grass,'" and answered that with the hilarious response, "Sounds like you need to touch grass."
Amazing.
Touch Grass was supposed to release last year, but challenges caused a delay
When I reached out to ask about this new product, robot at dBrand explained to me that the Touch Grass line was actually supposed to come out last April, but the company ran into some challenges that delayed things.
"We found that our traditional die-cutting method produced clean lines but led to grass strands gradually shedding from the edges (think: receding hairline). To solve this, we switched to laser cutting. The laser's heat effectively melts (cauterizes) and seals the polyethylene strands at the perimeter, bonding them together to prevent shedding over time. Additionally, embedding each strand securely into an adhesive base layer (covering about 25% of its height) was critical in ensuring long-term stability. Balancing the novelty factor with real-world usability was an interesting challenge, but we're pleased with how well it turned out."
What do you think about dBrand Touch Grass skins? Are you interested in getting any for your devices? Tell us about it in the comments.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.