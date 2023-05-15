FlexiSpot BS11 Pro review: Breathable mesh makes this ergonomic office chair a dream

The FlexiSpot BS11 Pro is a flagship ergonomic office chair from FlexiSpot, featuring a breathable mesh that's comfortable yet sturdy, in a chair design that is adjustable in multiple different ways to fit everyone's unique body types, and doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

If you're in the market for a new office chair this year, you'll often hear "experts" proclaim that you'll be spending a pretty penny for anything that's actually good. But I'm here to tell you that's not always true. Yes, many of the best office chairs cost upwards of £1000, but they don't always have to.

FlexiSpot is a company that has been making office furniture and accessories for many years now, and we've reviewed countless of their products and always come away impressed. So, when FlexiSpot reached out and asked if I wanted to review their latest flagship office chair, I jumped at the chance.

This company is always focused on making its products as ergonomic as possible, and that doesn't change with the BS11 Pro. It features a breathable mesh material, premium materials, and an easy setup experience... and all for less than £500 ($600.)

FlexiSpot BS11 Pro: Price & availability

The FlexiSpot BS11 Pro is available to buy direct from FlexiSpot in the UK (opens in new tab) or direct from FlexiSpot in the US (opens in new tab) under the name FlexiSpot OC14. Retail pricing is £430 in the UK and $599 in the US.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 BS11 Pro Height adjustment 1180mm-1260mm Seat shell size 520mm Floor to seat shell height 470-540mm Backrest width 440cmm Armrest to floor height 650-780mm Armrest to seat shell height 180-240mm Headrest adjust range 5cm Headrest adjust angle 12.5° Gas lift 56cm Tilt 30° Load 350kg Material High elasticity filament mesh

FlexiSpot BS11 Pro: Setup & features

Setting up the BS11 Pro is a relatively straightforward endeavor, with an easy-to-follow instruction manual included in the box. I was able to put it together on my own in about 15 minutes, and all the tools you need to do so are included in the box too.

Everything was sufficiently wrapped in bubble wrap and padded foam to help protect against any damage during transit. The package itself was around 20kg in weight, meaning you might need a friend to help you move it to the place where you plan to setup and use it.

The BS11 Pro includes lots of adjustable features, as you'd expect from the company's flagship office chair. The seat is 520mm in width and length and can be adjusted in height between 1180mm and 1260mm. The backrest is 440mm at its widest, and the arms are 640mm apart.

The seat can be tilted up to 30 degrees, and the headrest can be adjusted up and down by 5cm with a 12.5-degree tilt. FlexiSpot says the chair is rated to hold a weight of up to 350kg.

FlexiSpot BS11 Pro: Design & comfort

The BS11 Pro is a stylish, contemporary office chair and, in my opinion, one of the best-designed chairs out of FlexiSpot currently. It's available in three great colorways, those being grey, black, and light blue (or red in the US), meaning it should fit in nicely in any modern office environment.

The underside of the chair is black plastic and features black plastic controls for controlling and adjusting the chair. The chair sits on a chrome-covered 5-wheel metal base that looks high quality and very premium.

The chair is fully adjustable, including seat height, recline, and tilt, along with adjustable armrests that can also be adjusted in height and position. The backrest can also be height adjusted independently from the seat height. This makes it one of the more comfortable office chairs we've tested, as you can really dial in the seat, back, and arms to match your body type.

The seat itself is made of a breathable mesh, shaped in such a way as to help with blood circulation in your legs. The mesh design means the chair shouldn't sag over time, meaning it will always feel new and sturdy for as long as you're using it.

The backrest is also ergonomically shaped ergonomically but uses a different kind of mesh. It's a little bit softer, allowing more give to conform to everyone's different back shape. It's still a breathable mesh, which is great for summer days as it means you won't have such a sweaty back or bottom after sitting for prolonged periods.

The only negative thing I have to say about the design of this chair is that the backrest's lumbar support is pretty lackluster. Perhaps that's due to the type of material, but when compared to the lumbar support on the FlexiSpot BS8 (opens in new tab), the BS11 Pro doesn't hold a candle to it. There is lumbar support, but I would have preferred the shape of the backrest to be a little more pronounced in the lumbar area.

FlexiSpot BS11 Pro: Competition

The office chair market is rife with excellent options these days, ranging from cheap to incredibly expensive. FlexiSpot has its own offerings, including the FlexiSpot BS8, which we think is a close contender to the BS11 Pro, but for considerably less at £299. It features most of the same adjustable features and a nice design, but it uses plastic instead of metal in most areas.

Outside of FlexiSpot, there's the SIHOO office chair which uses a mesh design similar to the BS11 Pro. You can often find this chair on Amazon (opens in new tab) for around £250. Finally, if you're looking for something extra affordable, there's the JAJALUYA office chair, also with a mesh design, but at the low cost of around £100 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. A pretty sweet deal.

FlexiSpot BS11 Pro: Should you buy

You should buy this if …

You're looking for a premium, ergonomic office chair.

You want a chair that features a breathable mesh material instead of leather or a PU cushion.

You need a chair that can adjust the backrest independently from the seat height.

You should not buy this if …

You need strong lumbar support.

You don't like mesh materials.

Overall, I really like the BS11 Pro from FlexiSpot. While I do wish it had slightly better lumbar support, I've been using it full-time over the BS8 for well over a month now, and I'm more than happy with it. It's definitely FlexiSpot's best chair on the market right now, as it's super comfortable and very adjustable to fit everyone's unique body type.

I think for the price, you're getting a fully featured, excellently-designed office chair that many would expect to cost much more upon first use. That's a sign of a good office chair, and I can't recommend this one enough.

