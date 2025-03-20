With the 2025 NCAA football championship far away in the rearview mirror, diehard fans have a football itch that's difficult to scratch.

Luckily, College Football 25 marked a glorious return of the franchise. Right now, you can get College Football 25 for only $9.99.

Sure, the game has been around since last summer. But College Football fans waited a decade between the last two games. College Football 25 is still an excellent game and has tremendous replay value.

A quick note before I gush over a game deserving praise. This deal is for a physical copy of College Football 25, so you'll need a console with a disc drive.

Ben Wilson, the sports editor at GamesRadar+, told people to cancel their summer plans last year just to enjoy College Football 25. People clamored for years to see another college football game, and College Football 25 delivered.

"Seriously, cancel any summer commitments because Dynasty is going to rule your life. It's all down to the potent mix of moreish gameplay, immaculate attention to detail, and off-field recruitment," said Wilson.

One of the best things about College Football 25 is the feel of the game. College football is known for its ambiance and rivalry games, which have been recreated beautifully.

134 schools and 11,390 players fill out a ludicrously large roster. And those aren't just reskins or generic content.

College Football 25 has accurate renditions of stadiums, uniforms, mascots, and even chants.

"See, College Football 25 can be punishing in a way that other modern sports just don't dare. This is categorically not just some kid-brother remold of Madden. It feels different, it animates differently, it offers a sense of depth that simply isn't possible in a 32-team NFL game," said Wilson.

In terms of gameplay, you have a bunch of playbooks to choose from to go along with the impressive roster of teams and players.

Dynasty Mode is fantastic, but it's far from the only way to enjoy the game.

We don't have to wait another decade to see another NCAA Football-centered game (College Football 26 should launch this summer). Even if we did have to wait, it would take a long time before getting bored of College Football 25.