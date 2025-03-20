College Football 25 now costs less than a single drink at a stadium
You can get one of the best selling games of 2024 for $9.99.
With the 2025 NCAA football championship far away in the rearview mirror, diehard fans have a football itch that's difficult to scratch.
Luckily, College Football 25 marked a glorious return of the franchise. Right now, you can get College Football 25 for only $9.99.
Sure, the game has been around since last summer. But College Football fans waited a decade between the last two games. College Football 25 is still an excellent game and has tremendous replay value.
"The best American football game in a decade, with a career mode which will take over your life – along with fabulous levels of college pageantry and authenticity," — GamesRadar sports editor Ben Wilson.
GamesRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a return to college football gameplay and teams and doesn't mind physical discs.
❌Avoid if: You're happy with Madden NFL or if you have an Xbox console without a disc drive.
Launch date: July 19, 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: From $8.98 at Amazon (used)
College Football 25 review highlights
A quick note before I gush over a game deserving praise. This deal is for a physical copy of College Football 25, so you'll need a console with a disc drive.
Ben Wilson, the sports editor at GamesRadar+, told people to cancel their summer plans last year just to enjoy College Football 25. People clamored for years to see another college football game, and College Football 25 delivered.
"Seriously, cancel any summer commitments because Dynasty is going to rule your life. It's all down to the potent mix of moreish gameplay, immaculate attention to detail, and off-field recruitment," said Wilson.
One of the best things about College Football 25 is the feel of the game. College football is known for its ambiance and rivalry games, which have been recreated beautifully.
134 schools and 11,390 players fill out a ludicrously large roster. And those aren't just reskins or generic content.
College Football 25 has accurate renditions of stadiums, uniforms, mascots, and even chants.
"See, College Football 25 can be punishing in a way that other modern sports just don't dare. This is categorically not just some kid-brother remold of Madden. It feels different, it animates differently, it offers a sense of depth that simply isn't possible in a 32-team NFL game," said Wilson.
In terms of gameplay, you have a bunch of playbooks to choose from to go along with the impressive roster of teams and players.
Dynasty Mode is fantastic, but it's far from the only way to enjoy the game.
We don't have to wait another decade to see another NCAA Football-centered game (College Football 26 should launch this summer). Even if we did have to wait, it would take a long time before getting bored of College Football 25.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
