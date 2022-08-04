Corsair TC200 gaming chair review: Ticking all the right boxes

Corsair gets a lot right with the TC200. The gaming chair has a stylish design, and it provides all-day comfort — whether you're plugging away at work or gaming. It reclines to 180 degrees, has excellent side and back cushioning, and the steel chassis is designed to last a long time. If you need a high-quality gaming chair that's extremely comfortable, look no further.

Corsair makes a lot of products, and while its main revenue drivers are memory kits, cases, and gaming accessories like keyboards and mice, it has ventured into a lot of new categories over the last five years. One of those categories is gaming chairs; Corsair introduced its first gaming chair back in 2017, and while the brand released a few models over the years, it hasn't challenged the likes of Secretlab.

Corsair is aiming to change that with the TC200, its latest gaming chair. The TC200 is available in fabric or leather finishes and features a wide seating surface that is very comfortable, and it has a steel construction that's built to last. It has a lot of extras that allow it to hold its own against the best gaming chairs, so if you are looking for a new chair, here's what you need to know about the TC200.

Corsair TC200: Price and availability

Corsair launched the TC200 on June 30, 2022, and the gaming chair is now available in all global markets where Corsair has an official presence. It retails for $399 in the U.S., €389 ($396) in Europe, £349 ($418) in the United Kingdom, AUD 599 ($415) in Australia and New Zealand, KRW 479,000 ($366) in South Korea, and the equivalent of $399 in Southeast Asian markets.

The TC200 is available in two material finishes (fabric and leatherette) and two color variants, and Corsair provides a two-year warranty as standard.

Corsair TC200: What you'll love

Gaming chairs tend to have an ostentatious design, but for its part, Corsair did a great job maintaining a minimal design aesthetic that's a mainstay across its portfolio. The TC200 is available in fabric or leatherette, with either option sold in two colorways: black and light grey/white. I'm using the fabric version in black, and the breathable design makes it inherently comfortable.

The TC200 has great side bolstering and is comfortable for all-day office use or extended gaming sessions.

The TC200 has a racing-focused design, and Corsair nailed the basics here: The design is comfortable and provides good bolstering at the back and sides, and the fabric version in particular is ideal for all-day use. The bolstering isn't too constrictive, and Corsair says it listened to user feedback and increased the seat width to accommodate larger gamers or users who want to sit cross-legged on the chair. The TC200 holds a maximum weight of 268 pounds (122kg) and a maximum height of 6'5".

The added width makes a lot of difference in daily use, and it is well suited to my frame. I'm 5'10" and weigh 210 pounds, and I found the TC200 to be much more comfortable than the mesh-based ergonomic office chair I was using previously.

The TC200 is also extremely easy to assemble; Corsair provides detailed instructions on its website, and you can follow along with a video as well. The bundled hex tool means you don't need any additional tools to set up the chair, and it took me just under 20 minutes — I've had more difficulty putting together IKEA shelving units.

After using the TC200 for the better part of a month, I noticed a definite improvement in my posture. The back is at a 90-degree angle to the seat in its default position, and that makes you sit up straight while working or gaming. I realized that this wasn't the case with my previous office chair, which sat at an 85-degree angle, and I ended up slouching as a result.

Corsair bundles a detachable neck pillow with the TC200, but I didn't use it most of the time — its positioning is a little too low for my liking. The back of the chair and side bolsters are designed in such a way as to deliver good lumbar support, and the seat base has a good foam density of 55kg/m3. Coming from a mesh chair, I found the foam density here to be wonderful.

The chair features a steel construction for both the base and the backrest, and it's clear that it is built to last. The armrests also feel durable, and they're easily adjustable; you'll find three buttons for tweaking the height, angle, and position — you can slide the armrests forward or back.

The TC200 reclines all the way to 180 degrees, and while you're not likely to use this particular option all the time, the side bolsters deliver excellent cushioning when the seat is inclined further back, making it a great choice for gaming. The gas lift goes up to 120mm, allowing for a wider range of adjustment here. At its lowest setting, the TC200 sits 18.5 inches (47cm) off the floor.

The TC200 comes with a powder-coated steel wheelbase with 75mm anti-roll casters. The anti-roll design is interesting as it ensures the chair doesn't move when you're not sitting it in, while providing unrestricted movement when you are.

Corsair TC200: What needs work

Honestly, there's very little that the TC200 doesn't get right. The only thing missing on this chair is adjustable lumbar support. The built-in lumbar support should be good enough for most users, but it would have been nice to see adjustable cushioning in that area.

Other than that, the only other thing I can think of is the limited color choices. Most gaming chairs are highly customizable in this regard, and Corsair needs to do a little bit more to make the TC200 stand out. Make no mistake; the TC200 looks pretty good in its own right, but additional colorways would have made it that much more enticing.

Corsair TC200: The competition

There's no shortage of choice if you're looking for a gaming chair in 2022. Secretlab's Titan Evo 2022 is a great alternative, delivering all the features you could ask for: It's available in three different sizes, has a comfortable design that's great for extended use, adjustable lumbar settings, and a magnetic head cushion. The Titan Evo 2022 is costlier at $549, but you are getting a lot of features.

Razer's Iskur continues to be a solid choice as well if you're looking for extensive lumbar adjustability. The chair has exquisite comfort, aggressive styling, and is built to last. The downside is that it isn't designed for wider frames.

Corsair TC200: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if:

You want a high-quality gaming chair that fully reclines by 180 degrees

You need a gaming chair that's comfortable for all-day gaming sessions

You want a chair that's built to last

You need a wide seat with good side bolstering

You shouldn't buy this if:

You need a gaming chair on a budget

You want adjustable lumbar settings

Overall, Corsair did a fantastic job with the TC200. The gaming chair provides all-day comfortable, excellent cushioning, and comes with a high degree of adjustability. The fabric variant is ideal if you want a chair with a breathable fabric, and the TC200 doubles up just as well for office use.

It's also easy to assemble, the anti-roll casters are an interesting addition, and the minimalist design means it doesn't call too much attention to itself. Combine that with a steel chassis for both the seat base and backrest and you get one of the best options in this category. The only thing missing is adjustable lumbar settings, but the built-in lumbar bolstering should be good enough for most users.

In short, the TC200 gets a lot right if you want a high-end gaming chair that's comfortable for extended gaming or work use.