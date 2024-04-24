Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy is here to protect your eyes from blue light, thanks to GUNNAR's new frames

What you need to know

GUNNAR just announced its Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses.

The glasses feature sustainably harvested walnut wood frames with laminated carbon fiber internals.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses filter out blue light, UV light, and protect your eyes from fatigue and damage.

GUNNAR has a new pair of glasses inspired by Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. The glasses are the latest addition to GUNNAR's Arbor range, which consists of frames made with wood. The Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses promise the same eye protection benefits as other glasses from GUNNAR, including blocking blue light and UV light.

You can purchase the Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses starting today through GUNNAR's website or through Amazon starting April 30, 2024.

GUNNAR are the gold standard when it comes to computer glasses, or perhaps I should say the amber standard given the color of the lenses. Glasses from GUNNAR reduce how much blue light hits your eyes, protecting you from fatigue and damage. They also block 100% of UV light, which is important for eye health.

G-Shield Premium lens coating on the lenses of the Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses is anti-reflective, smudge resistant, and oleophobic.

Somewhat ironically, the new Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses are made with wood. Specifically, GUNNAR uses sustainably sourced walnut to make the frames of the glasses. I'm sure Groot would be happy that GUNNAR is using sustainable wood and would toss in some branches himself if he could.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses also have laminated carbon fiber internals to improve strength and durability as well as flexible metal hinges.

The glasses look a bit like Groot due to the wood used to make the frames, but the character features more prominently on the included microfiber pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth.

Do the GUNNAR Groot glasses have Clear Pro lenses?

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses are available in amber, clear, or as sunglasses. GUNNAR's Clear Pro lenses debuted in the company's Arbor collection, which now includes the Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition blue light blocking glasses, but the Groot glasses do not have the option to buy them with Clear Pro lenses. Instead, you'll have to settle for the classic clear lenses, which are slightly tinted.

Clear Pro lenses reduce eye strain and block out blue light without having to be tinted. That means the world does not appear yellow when you have the glasses on. Generally, the yellow tint of computer glasses prevents them from being used while editing videos or photographs. GUNNAR's Clear Pro lenses should change that.

GUNNAR said that its Clear Pro lens technology "totally reinvents blue-light-blocking glasses in a way that delivers perfect color rendition... not nearly perfect, or sort of perfect… we’re talking 100% perfect!"

While the Clear Pro lenses are aimed at creators, they may also prove popular among general users. Protecting your eyes is important but some dislike having to see the world shifted to amber for the sake of eye health.