GUNNAR "totally reinvents blue-light-blocking glasses in a way that delivers perfect color rendition… we’re talking 100% perfect!"

What you need to know

GUNNAR just announced its new Clear Pro lens that can reduce eye strain by blocking blue light without being tinted.

Generally, the best blue light protection comes from glasses that are tinted yellow or amber, which prevents creators from being able to use those glasses.

Clear Pro lenses are available first in GUNNAR's Arbor collection in Muir and Humboldt styles.

You can buy glasses with Clear Pro lenses today through Gunnar's website or wait until later this month to purchase them through Amazon.

GUNNAR just announced a new type of lenses that can protect your eyes from eye strain and eye fatigue without requiring a colored tint. The new Clear Pro lenses reduce blue light exposure by 20% without skewing color. The lenses are available first in GUNNAR's Arbor Collection through the company's website and will be listed on Amazon later this month.

You will likely recognize GUNNAR as a brand if you're a gamer. The company is quick to highlight its patented lens technology that reduces blue light and UV light. GUNNAR glasses are a popular choice among gamers, since they can reduce eye strain and eye fatigue, both of which are common problems for those who sit at a computer for long sessions. GUNNAR also has a pair of Fallout Vault 33 glasses.

But GUNNAR glasses aren't exclusive to the world of gaming. There are pairs and lenses for reading, home use, and work. The last of those categories is what's important today, since GUNNAR's Clear Pro lenses allow a different type of professional to protect their eyes, creators. Since the Clear Pro lenses reduce blue light without being tinted yellow or amber, creators can wear them while editing photos or videos.

GUNNAR Arbor with Clear Pro lenses | <a href="https://gunnar.com/collections/shop-all?filter.v.option.select+a+lens+tint=Clear+Pro&filter.v.price.gte=&filter.v.price.lte=" data-link-merchant="gunnar.com"">$119 at GUNNAR GUNNAR's Arbor glasses are the first to feature the company's Clear Pro lenses that reduce blue light emission without skewing color. They're designed for creators or anyone who values color accuracy when computing.

Best computer glasses for creators?

GUNNAR's new Clear Pro lenses reduce blue light emission without skewing colors. (Image credit: GUNNAR)

Computer glasses are nothing new but computer glasses that reduce blue light without affecting color are. GUNNAR goes as far to say that the technology in its Clear Pro lenses "totally reinvents blue-light-blocking glasses in a way that delivers perfect color rendition." It echoes the sentiment, stating, "not nearly perfect, or sort of perfect… we’re talking 100% perfect!"

So, what does perfect color rendition get you? With GUNNAR's Clear Pro lenses you can do professional-level creative work while reducing eye strain and protecting your eye health. Until the introduction of the new lenses from GUNNAR, you needed amber or yellow tinted glasses to get the best blue light protection.

"Similar to a neutral-density camera lens filter, Clear Pro lenses reduce the amount of light passing through the lens without changing or skewing the color of light passing through," says GUNNAR.

"Developed based on requests from visual creatives who loved the many benefits GUNNAR glasses offered, but were unable to wear them for critical tasks where perfect color rendition was required, Clear Pro fills the void, allowing creatives to see in perfect color while reducing blue light exposure by 20%."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, we'll have to see how the lenses do in the real world before we can confirm GUNNAR's claims. But the company has a good track record of making glasses that protect your eyes, so I have high hopes for the new Clear Pro lenses.

Our colleagues at Tom's Guide list GUNNAR Intercept glasses as some of the best blue light blocking glasses you can buy.