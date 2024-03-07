Experience Fallout as intended with GUNNAR’s new $99 ‘retro-futuristic’ Vault 33 glasses
GUNNAR is debuting new and stylish glasses heavily inspired by Fallout.
What you need to know
- Gunnar is unveiling the Fallout Vault 33 glasses in collaboration with Amazon Studios at the South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) conference later this month.
- The Fallout Vault 33 glasses are heavily inspired by Fallout's post-apocalyptic media franchise video game and TV series.
- The glasses are smudge-resistant and anti-reflective.
- You can pre-order them from March 7, but they'll launch officially on April 3, 2024, at an MSRP of $99.
If you're a fan of the Fallout franchise, you'll need to grab these new Fallout 'Vault 33' glasses from GUNNAR and Amazon. The glasses are smudge-resistant, allowing you to throw caution to the wind whenever you wear them. The stainless steel and nylon frame material used to develop them complements this.
Fallout is a popular post-apocalyptic media franchise that started as a video game and is now a live-action TV series. All Fallout fanatics are in for a great treat in less than a month. Gunnar Optiks, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, is set to unveil these Vault 33 retro-futuristic glasses inspired by the world of Fallout.
Lens Width: 57 mm
Nose: 15 mm
Frame Width: 133 mm
Temple: 140 mm
Weight: 20 grams minus the case
Warrant: 12 months
Extras: Collectors Case, Collectors Microfiber Pouch, Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
It's worth noting that the glasses are anti-reflective, too. This is attributed to the GUNNAR patented lens technology used on the glasses that block blue and UV light. The Fallout Vault 33 glasses also feature spring hinges for maximum flexibility and comfortability.
GUNNAR has three different versions of the Vault 33 glasses, each differing on how dark you want the lens, including clear, amber, or sun tint (sunglasses). They all cost the same, $99.
Each purchase includes a collector's case, a microfiber pouch, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.
Gunnar will debut the glasses at the South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) conference, which will take place in Austin, Texas, later this month. The glasses will be available for pre-order starting today, March 7. They will officially launch on April 3, 2024, at an MSRP of $99.
Look for the premiere of Amazon's Fallout show on April 11, only on Amazon Prime, and catch up on all our Fallout coverage, including previous reviews.
Stay tuned to Window Central for an in-depth analysis and overview of the Fallout Vault 33 glasses soon.
GUNNAR Fallout Vault 33 glasses | $99 at Amazon
Gunnar's Fallout Vault 33 glasses feature a square frame style with a retro-futuristic design. Thanks to GUNNAR’s cutting-edge lens technology, digital eye strain is prevented, whether you’re immersed in playing Fallout or catching up on the newest episode on Amazon Prime.
• Fallout Vault 33 Glasses - Clear ($99)
• Fallout Vault 33 Glasses - Amber tint ($99)
• Fallout Vault 33 Glasses - Sun tint ($99)
Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial
Enjoy all the benefits of exclusive discounts during Amazon events, and cancel anytime. If you decide to stay, it's $14.99/month (plus tax) after the trial. Includes extra benefits like free games via Prime Gaming and more bonus content for subscribers.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.