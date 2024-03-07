Experience Fallout as intended with GUNNAR’s new $99 ‘retro-futuristic’ Vault 33 glasses

What you need to know

Gunnar is unveiling the Fallout Vault 33 glasses in collaboration with Amazon Studios at the South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) conference later this month.

The Fallout Vault 33 glasses are heavily inspired by Fallout's post-apocalyptic media franchise video game and TV series.

The glasses are smudge-resistant and anti-reflective.

You can pre-order them from March 7, but they'll launch officially on April 3, 2024, at an MSRP of $99.

If you're a fan of the Fallout franchise, you'll need to grab these new Fallout 'Vault 33' glasses from GUNNAR and Amazon. The glasses are smudge-resistant, allowing you to throw caution to the wind whenever you wear them. The stainless steel and nylon frame material used to develop them complements this.

GUNNAR's Fallout Vault 33 glasses with Amber tint. (Image credit: GUNNAR)

Fallout is a popular post-apocalyptic media franchise that started as a video game and is now a live-action TV series. All Fallout fanatics are in for a great treat in less than a month. Gunnar Optiks, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, is set to unveil these Vault 33 retro-futuristic glasses inspired by the world of Fallout.

MORE ABOUT FALLOUT VAULT 33 Lens Width: 57 mm Nose: 15 mm Frame Width: 133 mm Temple: 140 mm Weight: 20 grams minus the case Warrant: 12 months Extras: Collectors Case, Collectors Microfiber Pouch, Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

It's worth noting that the glasses are anti-reflective, too. This is attributed to the GUNNAR patented lens technology used on the glasses that block blue and UV light. The Fallout Vault 33 glasses also feature spring hinges for maximum flexibility and comfortability.

GUNNAR has three different versions of the Vault 33 glasses, each differing on how dark you want the lens, including clear, amber, or sun tint (sunglasses). They all cost the same, $99.

Each purchase includes a collector's case, a microfiber pouch, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

The collectors kit included with the GUNNAR Vault 33 glasses. (Image credit: Gunnar)

Gunnar will debut the glasses at the South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) conference, which will take place in Austin, Texas, later this month. The glasses will be available for pre-order starting today, March 7. They will officially launch on April 3, 2024, at an MSRP of $99.

Look for the premiere of Amazon's Fallout show on April 11, only on Amazon Prime, and catch up on all our Fallout coverage, including previous reviews.

Stay tuned to Window Central for an in-depth analysis and overview of the Fallout Vault 33 glasses soon.