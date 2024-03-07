Fallout TV series trailer shows off brutal life in the Wasteland before all episodes are available in April 2024

What you need to know

The upcoming Fallout TV series is being produced by Prime Video in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

In the latest trailer for the Fallout TV series, we get to see more of the wasteland as a ghoul, a Vault Dweller, and a member of the Brotherhood of Steel all try to find their way.

Fallout is set to premiere with all episodes on April 11, 2024, and will be available exclusively on Prime Video.

"Everyone wants to save the world, they just disagree on how."

That quote from Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus (Aaron Moten) about sums up the latest trailer for the Fallout TV series. Produced by Prime Video in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the series tells a new story in the Fallout series, a story of survivors in the Wasteland as various factions come in conflict with one another. You can check out the trailer below:



The Fallout TV series is a long time in the making

The seeds for this series' creation were first planted well over a decade ago, per showrunner Jonathan Nolan (known for his work on the series Westworld and co-writing films like The Dark Knight), who noted during a press conference that he's been a fan of the games for a long time.



"I think it started, for me, with Fallout 3, which devoured about a year of my life. You know, I was an aspiring young writer at that point. It almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun," Nolan says.

Around five years ago, Nolan and Bethesda Game Studios' executive producer Todd Howard sat down at a lunch, coming away with a "handshake agreement" that the two would try to make a series happen.

Analysis: Set the world on fire

Ever since Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media in 2021, the Fallout series instantly became one of the biggest Xbox franchises out there, so it was certainly important for this adaption to land properly.

The teaser trailer for Fallout already looked great, and now with the full trailer, I'm definitely excited. The tone, look, and sound appear to have been completely nailed, and I'm already extremely curious about what different factions like the New California Republic (NCR) and Brotherhood of Steel are up to here.

It's enough to make me want to jump back in and play more Fallout 4, but I'll continue holding out for the promised current-generation update, which hopefully isn't too far away. For any hardcore fans, you can also customize your own Fallout-themed Xbox controller right now through the Xbox Design Lab.