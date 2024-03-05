Xbox Design Lab gets Fallout-themed controller options ahead of the Fallout TV show

What you need to know

Xbox Design Lab allows players to create unique Xbox controllers with custom colors.

New Fallout-themed options are being added to the Xbox Design Lab, meaning fans of the iconic series can create new Xbox controllers themed after Super Mutants, the Brotherhood of Steel, and more.

A Fallout TV show is set to premiere via Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

There's some S.P.E.C.I.A.L new controller options on the way for Xbox players.

The Xbox Design Lab is getting new Fallout controller options, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday. The new controller features a unique Fallout shell detailed with countless Vault Boys from across the franchise's history.

These new options can be further customized with different triggers and bumpers, with some premade options themed after Super Mutants, the Brotherhood of Steel, and more. The Xbox Wireless Controller Fallout option is available exclusively through the Xbox Design Lab, and starts at $84.98.

New Xbox controller options ahead of the Fallout TV show

The timing of this rollout is no coincidence, as it comes just a few weeks ahead of the Fallout TV show's premiere on April 12, 2024. The series will follow a number of characters, including Vault Dwellers, a ghoul (played by Walter Goggins), and members of the Brotherhood of Steel. Produced by Bethesda Game Studios in partnership with Amazon, the show will be available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.

This also comes ahead of the long-awaited current-generation update for Fallout 4, which was originally slated to arrive back in 2023 before being delayed to sometime in 2024. The update promises to provide a dedicated performance mode and 4K visuals, with a bevy of new Creation Club content and bug fixes, similar to the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition in 2021.

Analysis: A great option for hardcore fans

While I'll personally be passing — I already have two Xbox Design Lab controllers, which I themed after Dishonored 2 and Prey from Arkane Studios — I do really like these Fallout designs, and I'm sure plenty of people will be nabbing a controller or three from this new option.

The Xbox Design Lab is great, and providing this kind of support ahead of a big show based on a huge first-party franchise is great thinking. The first trailer for the Fallout TV show was really good, so hopefully it nails the tone completely when it arrives.