Bethesda confirms Fallout 4 Xbox Series X|S upgrade is coming in 2024

Back in 2022, Bethesda Game Studios shared that it was working on an upgrade for Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

In addition to dedicated performance and quality modes, the upgrade is going to include Creation Club content and a number of additional bug fixes.

While the Fallout 4 upgrade was originally meant to launch in 2023, Bethesda confirmed it will now be arriving in 2024.

The Fallout show on Amazon Prime Video is also coming in 2024.

We'll be waiting a bit longer for an upgraded return to radioactive Boston.

Bethesda Game Studios shared on Wednesday that Fallout 4's current-generation upgrade is being delayed out of 2023.

"We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024," the team says.

Fallout 4's upgrade was first announced back in October 2022. It's set to include proper performance and quality modes on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, as well as bug fixes and Creation Club content on consoles and Windows PC, similar to the release of Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

What else is Bethesda Game Studios working on right now?

Adventures in the wasteland and in space. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to continued work on the upcoming Fallout 4 upgrade, Bethesda Game Studios is providing continued support on its recent science-fiction role-playing game Starfield, with official mod tools and other features on the way next year. Bethesda has also been collaborating with Amazon's Prime Video division on the Fallout TV show, which is slated to launch on April 12, 2024. Of course, in addition to continued support and other projects, Bethesda is working on The Elder Scrolls 6, though this game is years away.

Analysis: An obvious delay

When we reached December, it was pretty obvious the Fallout 4 patch wasn't going to arrive in 2023. It's disappointing, but I understand needing more time, especially considering Bethesda Game Studios is one of the few gaming teams with unionized quality assurance workers.

I'd be willing to bet the plan is now for the upgrade to coincide with the launch of the Fallout show, providing some TV-gaming synergy for the brand. The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 saw a surge in sales following the HBO show's premiere earlier this year, as did Cyberpunk 2077 with the Edgerunners anime on Netflix.