Fallout 4 is getting Xbox Series X|S, PS5 upgrades, bug fixes, and Creation Club content in 2023

What you need to know

Fallout 4 first launched for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 in 2015, but later got Xbox FPS boost support on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Bethesda Game Studios is working on dedicated current-generation patches , meaning Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players will get a unified upgrade for Fallout 4.

Bethesda is also working on addition bug fixes and bringing Creation Club content to consoles.

All of these features and updates are slated to launch at some point in 2023.

It's been almost seven years since the launch of Fallout 4, and developer Bethesda Game Studios isn't done with support just yet.

Bethesda Game Studios shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that Fallout 4 is getting dedicated Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 support, bringing "performance mode features for high frame rates" and "quality features for 4K resolution gameplay."



Additionally, as part of this current-generation update, Bethesda Game Studios is working on new bug fixes for the game and Creation Club content, not dissimilar to the upgrade for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. There's no release date for this upgrade right now, but Bethesda Game Studios says that it is planned to launch at some point in 2023.



Fallout 4 was one of the games upgraded through Xbox FPS Boost, which allowed Xbox Series X|S players to play the game at Xbox One S visual settings with 60 FPS enabled. While great as an option, this full current-generation update will seemingly provide better dedicated modes and features.



In addition to this upgrade, Bethesda Game Studios is continuing to support Fallout 76 while also working on the development of its next mainline game, Starfield, which is planned to launch as an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive at some point in the first half of 2023.