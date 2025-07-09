I love my XREAL AR glasses, but I have a cheaper alternative you should try — similar features but cost over $70 less

The RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses is a great alternative to XREAL that costs a good bit less.

I love my XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses. I use them a whole heck of a lot for gaming and consuming content, mostly. It's like my own private cinema.

But it's not the only pair I have. I also have, and very much appreciate, a pair of RayNeo AR glasses, and I'd happily recommend them. The best part is that right now at Best Buy you can snag the RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses for just $225. That's a full $74 less than the similar XREAL Air 2 Pro.

Save $44.99 RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses: was $269.99 now $225 at Best Buy If you're looking for some AR glasses primarily for media consumption or gaming, this deal is an absolute steal. The RayNeo Air 3s has a bright 650nits micro-OLED display, great speakers, and are comfortable to wear for longer periods of time.

I've had the RayNeo Air 2s, the previous model, for some time now, and I do really enjoy using them. They're comfortable, the display is good, the audio is superb, and it's a simple, plug and play experience.

The RayNeo Air 3s is an upgrade to what I have, despite the similar design. The display is brighter at 650 nits, which is above even what the XREAL One has. The audio has now become a "world's first dual opposing acoustic chamber design," which I'm not sure I understand fully, but sounds impressive.

The audio on the RayNeo glasses I've been using is excellent, so if the Air 3s is an upgrade on that, hoo boy.

There's also a 120Hz mode for the display. With face-mounted displays, I find the higher the refresh rate, the more comfortable I feel. And that display can be as big as a virtual 201-inch panel. Like I said, personal cinema.

One area RayNeo does lose out is not having Electrochromic Dimming on its lenses. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The major upgrade in my eyes though over previous RayNeo glasses is that the Air 3s supports USB-C DisplayPort. That reduces the need for adapters, including the new Nintendo Switch 2. For HDMI outputs, such as the Xbox Series X, you will still need an adapter.

I use my RayNeo glasses a lot with my Steam Deck, and I only have one real criticism. Unlike XREAL, you don't get the Electrochromic Dimming.

The lenses on the glasses are fixed, and they're quite dark, so you can't really move about inside the house with them on as easily as you can with XREAL. There are days I have my XREAL Air 2 Pro glasses on the whole day, entirely because I can change the level of dimming.

But if that's not important to you, then the RayNeo Air 3s is the smartest call right now, especially for such a low price. You can also get prescription lenses to fit if you need them.

For gaming and media consumption, this is a superb choice, so get a pair while you can.