Logitech G, one of the biggest gaming-tech manufacturers in the world, has just unveiled a multitude of new products for its annual Logi PLAY event. One of these new products is the Logitech G Astro A20 X gaming headset, the latest entry in Logitech G's Astro gaming headset lineup.

This device aims to raise the bar of gaming audio quality with improved tech, comfy ergonomics for long hours of gaming, wider software customization options, the ability to listen and switch between two gaming devices regardless of whether they're a home console or PC, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the Logitech G Astro A20 X gaming headset.

The Logitech G Astro A20 X is packed to the brim with advanced features to enrich the sound quality of your favorite video games and your voice while chatting online. One of the A20 X's unique features is Playsync Audio, which allows the user to connect to two gaming platforms simultaneously and switch between them with the press of a button.

What's most exciting is that the Logitech G Astro A20 X is compatible with a myriad of gaming platforms, which can take advantage of the Playsync Audio feature via wireless, Bluetooth, or USB wired connections.

Listen to two gaming platforms and switch between them with the power of Logitech G Astro A20 X's Playsync Audio technology. (Image credit: Logitech G)

These devices include:

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

Mobile devices

PC

Mac

With this, you can listen to Xbox games with your headset one minute, and then immediately switch to the audio of a PC or PlayStation title the next by pressing the Playsync Audio button, all staying connected to two of these platforms. This eliminates the hassle of having to connect and reconnect your gaming headset to different platforms anytime you want to listen to a game exclusive to a particular system.

Chat with your friends online using the Logitech G Astro A20 X mighty mic. (Image credit: Logitech G)

Another desirable feature of the Logitech G Astro A20 X is its mic, which uses the same tech found in Logitech G's A50 X headsets, so you can convey your voice with crisp clarity whether it's during a friendly chat on Discord or a competitive match in Overwatch 2.

This mic includes 48 kHz full bandwidth, broadcast-quality sound, a mute button with an indicator light to let you know you're muted, and the ability to be detached. Of course, a headset means nothing without good sound drivers to back it up, and the Logitech G Astro A20 X is equipped with the best in the business.

With 40mm PRO-G drivers, you will be able to listen to the minutest detail of a video game's sound design and immerse yourself in its heart-pumping soundtrack with no sound compromise.

Deeper technical specs include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Technical Specifications Headphone: ○ Weight: 290 g ○ Driver: 40 mm PRO-G Audio Drivers ○ Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 KHz Microphone (Boom): ○ Pickup pattern: Omni ○ Frequency response: 70 Hz-20 KHz Wireless Range: ○ Up to 30 meters Connection Type: ○ LIGHTSPEED wireless via USB ○ Bluetooth® 5.3 ○ USB wired Battery (rechargeable): ○ No lighting: up to 90 hours ○ Default lighting: up to 40 hours

The Logitech G Astro A20 X also comes installed with many useful software features.

Examples include the G-Hub or Logitech G Mobile App, which lets the user customize sound quality settings like 10-band EQ adjustments or tweak the headset's RGB settings to give it a unique look.

Another intriguing software feature of the Logitech G Astro A20 X is "Blue VO!CE Technology", which allows the user to apply filters or sound effects to their voice while speaking through the mic.

With this, you can make your voice like a smooth criminal or an epic god of war to prank your friends online. Plus, you can use the headset's onboard Digital Signal Processing (DSP) feature to save your personalized audio settings, to save you the trouble of adjusting your voice every time you use Blue VO!CE Technology.

Enjoy the immersive sound design of Monster Hunter Wilds like never before, thanks to Logitech G Astro A20 X's 40mm PRO-G Drivers. (Image credit: Logitech G)

To top it off, this gaming headset is equipped with ultra-plush memory foam, a suspension headband, and an ultra-lightweight design that weighs less than 300g, so you can wear it for hours on end without feeling any strain on your head.

Speaking of hours, the Logitech G Astro A20 X has 40 to 90 hours of rechargeable battery life, depending on whether you have RGB lighting active for long gaming sessions.

On a side note: the contents of the Logitech G Astro A20 X within its packaging are:

A20 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

Detachable boom mic

PLAYSYNC BASE

Additional head strap

2x 1.8m USB-C to USB-A cable

User documentation

Switching between two consoles may soon be a thing of the past

Not only is the Logitech G Astro A20 X gaming headset comfy to wear, it's stylish too. (Image credit: Logitech G)

Over the years, we at Windows Central have covered many Logitech headsets, some of which we can consider to be the finest on the market, whether they're the best PC gaming headsets or the best Xbox gaming headsets.

Such distinguished examples include the Astro A50 (Gen 5), which my colleague Jez Corden claimed was the "king of convenience" in his 4.5-star review, and the Logitech G522 LIGHTSPEED, which earned a 4.0-star review from our own Zachary Boddy for its reliable performance and sleek design.

After seeing the specs of the Logitech G Astro A20 X, I have a feeling that this new headset is going to continue to uphold Logitech G's legendary pedigree of high-quality headsets for years to come.

The idea of being able to switch between Xbox and PC games to listen to their music without needing to reconnect wireless connections between platforms sounds so convenient and useful, and this is coming from a guy who prefers using wired headphones.

My old headphones are slowly giving up the ghost, so I may consider picking up the Logitech G Astro A20 X in the future when it's eventually time to upgrade.

If you want to pick up the Logitech G Astro A20 X for yourself immediately instead of waiting like me, it's available right now at Logitech's website for $179.99 and comes in black or white color schemes.