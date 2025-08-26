We finally have a new (proper) Kraken Kitty, and it's easily Razer's best yet.

I like having fun. I like looking cute. I like playing games. It should come as no surprise that I've been a fan of the Razer Kraken Kitty family of gaming headsets for years, ever since I reviewed the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro.

That was actually my first gaming headset review for Windows Central, and a lot of audio gear has come and gone across my desk in the intervening years. Now, the day has finally come — the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is official, and Razer made sure I was among the first to get their grubby paws on it.

This latest Kitty headset is a departure in some ways from its predecessor, but those changes make it even better. I also recently had a chance to sit down with Razer's Global Head of Design, Charlie Bolton, though, so I know even bigger changes are coming way down the line for this prestigious family.

In the meantime, though, here are my thoughts on the brand-new Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro.

Unboxing the new Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro

Image 1 of 3 Razer was kind enough to send me both pink and white colorways. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is basically a Kraken V4, so it makes sense the unboxing experience is similar. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) The included accessories are similar, too, but I adore how Razer takes extra effort to color-match the cables. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

It's pretty clear at a glance that Razer took the foundation it debuted with the Kraken V4 mid-range wireless gaming headset for this product. I reviewed the Razer Kraken V4 and praised it for its balanced versatility, so I wasn't at all disappointed to spot all the blatant similarities.

You're looking at the same general unboxing experience, complete with the generous (and wonderfully color-matched) accessories. You get the same slimmer Kraken design, 40mm drivers, THX spatial audio, 9-zone RGB lighting, dual Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity (with no simultaneous source mixing), and the same upgraded, retractable microphone.

If you're looking for what Razer changed, you only have to look. The Kraken Kitty V3 Pro also comes in really sleek white and quartz (pink) colorways, adds RGB-lit cat ears to the top, and manages to hit the same price point of $179.99 at Razer.com, which I did not expect and love to see.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is a mid-range headset, but it's the most well-rounded and balanced Kitty headset we've seen yet.

It does feel like overall build quality has taken a slight dip to avoid those ears accruing a cost premium, though, including the fabric earcup cushions of the Kraken V4 being replaced with more fragile-feeling leatherette cushions.

I think that's a fair compromise; Razer struck a good balance here, just as it did with the regular Kraken V4. This does mean we no longer get the swappable ears of the older Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, but a more elegant design, wireless connectivity, and a lower starting price more than make up for that in my eyes.

I am slightly disappointed that there's no Kitty variant of the full-featured Razer Kraken V4 Pro I reviewed, but I also understand. The Kraken Kitty family has a passionate fanbase, but it's still relatively niche — it doesn't make sense for Razer to make an ultra-premium variant that very few people will actually buy.

Still the best gaming headset with cat ears, but what's next?

This isn't a true flagship gaming headset, but it may strike the perfect balances of features and quality. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

You'll have to wait a little longer for the full interview, but I did recently have a long discussion with Charlie Bolton, Razer's Global Head of Design. “The Kitty family is definitely something we’re looking into… What could we do with it?" He said during our conversation. "It has been part of one of the really strong families, okay, now what’s the next thing for it?”

Since its inception, the Kraken Kitty headsets have been closely tied to, well, the Kraken headsets. After all, the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is essentially a cat-ified variant of the Kraken V4. That relationship makes a lot of sense, and I have little doubt this headset will end up being a top pick for a lot of people, but Razer is apparently considering a big shift in approach for the next generation.

The Kitty family still has a huge, huge way to go, even if it’s not part of Kraken. Charlie Bolton, Razer Global Head of Design

“The Kitty family still has a huge, huge way to go, even if it’s not part of Kraken,” Bolton told me. I'm really excited to see what that looks like, but I won't hold my breath. There's at least a couple of years separating us from the Kitty V4, and what's the rush? We just got a great new wireless gaming headset, and I'll be reviewing it for Windows Central in the near future.

My thoughts right now? I love this design and the three available colors. The audio quality and performance have been excellent so far, and I really wish there were an Xbox-specific version. I still have a lot more testing to do, but Razer is off to a great start with the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro gaming headset, now available for $179.99 at Razer.com in black, white, and pink.

There's also the new ultra-affordable, wired Razer Kraken Kitty V3 X for $59.99 at Razer.com, if you want to save some cash. Razer is keeping the old Kraken Kitty V2 BT around as a middle-of-the-road option, too, but if you want a wireless headset, it's honestly worth paying more for the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro.