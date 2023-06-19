HyperX unveils Cirro Buds Pro for gaming and casual listening

What you need to know

HyperX just announced the Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds.

The earbuds offer noise cancelation and have an ambient noise mode if you prefer to have some audio make its way through.

The Cirro Buds Pro connect through Bluetooth 5.2, IPX4 water-resistance, and get up to 35 hours of battery life.

HyperX now lists the buds on its website for $99.99, though you can't order them just yet.

HyperX just announced a new pair of wireless earbuds aimed at gamers. The HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds offer noise cancelation, and ambient sound mode, and get up to 35 hours of battery life. They connect through Bluetooth 5.2 and are IPX4 water-resistant as well. The new earbuds are set to go on sale today, though the website listing for them isn't quite live yet. When they do become available for purchase, they'll cost $99.99.

HyperX touts the Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds as a good option for gaming and casual listening. Like many earbuds, the carrying case of the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds charges them. They should get up to 7 hours of battery life on their own and then an additional 28 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case.

The HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds will be available in tan, black, or blue.

"The new Cirro Buds Pro are designed with gamers and casual listeners in mind to provide a flexible, immersive and comfortable listening experience for a range of audio needs,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX.

“As we head into the summer season, the Cirro Buds Pro are now available for gamers to use for a range of gaming and listening needs at home or on the go.”