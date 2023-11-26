I've been recommending this mouse to people for years, and thanks to a Cyber Monday deal I finally bought one for myself

Part of doing this job is trying out a ton of tech, but never necessarily owning it. I've been needing a new non-gaming mouse for a while now, but in hanging on for Cyber Monday I've finally landed one I've been recommending to others for years now. Amazon UK's deal on the Logitech MX Master 2S came along at the right time, and finally I've picked up this absolute legend. And don't worry, it's pretty affordable right now in the States, too.

Logitech MX Master 2S | was £99.99 now £39.90 at Amazon UK It doesn't matter that it's been around for years, when it's as cheap as this the MX Master 2S is absolutely the best mouse you can buy. It's as ergonomic as they come, and you can control up to three devices at once. Greatness never ages.

Logitech MX Master 2S | was $64.99 now $59.99 at Newegg Americans can score a modest saving right now for Cyber Monday on the MX Master 2S, but it's still a saving on a truly incredible mouse.

✅Perfect for: Daily use on Windows, Mac or Chromebook, those who want a great ergonomic mouse. ❌Avoid it if: You want a mouse to game with. 🔍Our experience: Logitech MX Master 2S review

A great mouse is always a great mouse, even after several years

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There's a reason that even after five years you can still buy the Logitech MX Master 2S new. It's that good. Even though the MX Master 3S is the latest and greatest, its predecessor is still hanging around. That should tell you a lot. It's an icon, with one of the most ergonomic designs ever put out. If there's a comfier mouse to use than an MX Master, we haven't found it yet.

When we wrote our initial Logitech MX Master 2S review, it was rightly given our highest award.

The main selling points for the Logitech MX Master 2s are its super comfortable grip, excellent button layout, and software combination, and that laser sensor which works on any surface including glass. Daniel Rubino, Windows Central

Besides the best-in-class ergonomics, the MX Master 2S can be used to control up to three devices at the same time, and its laser sensor can operate on basically any surface. These are still not widespread features you can find in just any mouse, and at the time, were just part of why this commanded a premium price.

The MX Master 2S is still a premium mouse, but now you can get one at a much more affordable price. I've paid less than £40 for this, and it's impossible to get a better mouse for this money. Whichever side of the Atlantic you're on, this is still a king among mice, and well worth your investment.