Cherry's new travel-sized keyboard is a wireless wonder

Cherry is a US peripheral manufacturer focused on input devices, primarily known for its Cherry MX mechanical keyboard switches.

The Cherry KW 9200 Mini is its latest portable and rechargeable wireless model, joining a range of ready-made keyboards.

Launching on Amazon for $79.99 MSRP, the KW 9200 Mini is available now.

If you've ever dipped your toes into the vast and confusing world of mechanical keyboards, you've almost certainly seen the Cherry brand name. Mostly known for its first-rate key switches developed by its German-based Cherry MX branch, Cherry Americas also makes fully-fledged keyboards on the US side and has just released its latest travel-sized variant.

The ultra-compact Cherry KW 9200 Mini measures a tiny 11.63in width, packaged with a protective carry case to keep it safe on your travels. It's ready to whip out anytime and connect to your devices via an included USB-A to USB-C cable or wirelessly over one of the three extra transmission channels, including 2x on Bluetooth 5.0 for low-energy use and 1x on 2.4GHz via an even-smaller nano receiver dongle.

Cherry KW 9200 Mini (Image credit: Cherry)

Using the high-speed 2.4GHz wireless option earns you AES-128 encryption for the security conscious looking to keep their typing private. Still, dual Bluetooth channels allow you to connect simultaneously to a laptop, tablet, or any other compatible device, saving on tedious pairing when moving between each with a single button push. Connecting via USB keeps the KW 9200 Mini charged and can be used as a standard wired keyboard whenever you prefer.

🆕 Type SMART! Type MINI! The new CHERRY KW 9200 MINI may be small - but it's still a full-fledged premium keyboard. The extra-slim, compact keyboard is ideally suited for various application areas and a lifestyle on the move. More details & preorder: https://t.co/notuTyGA4x pic.twitter.com/WmpvdAJW5YMarch 7, 2023 See more

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category KW 9200 Mini Switches Cherry SX Connectivity USB-C Wireless Bluetooth / 2.4GHz via receiver Range Up to 33ft Dimensions 11.63 x 5.05 x 1.06 in (feet folded out) Weight 0.97 lbs

The KW 9200 Mini includes Cherry's SX scissor mechanism for its key switches that promote fluent typing in almost total silence, so you won't annoy anyone in the room if you need to write a brief report or send an important email in a busy environment. If you can access any desk while on the go, you still get fold-out feet for comfortable height adjustment, too.

It's set to compete with some of the best keyboards in the compact category, compatible with practically anything, and the carry case is a welcome addition for traveling workers. Available right now on Amazon.