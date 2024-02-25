Lenovo just announced a ton of PCs, but don't let these accessories get lost in the shuffle

What you need to know

Lenovo unveiled the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor with touch support at Mobile World Congress 2024.

The portable display has a 14-inch screen with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and that has 100% sRGB color space coverage.

Lenovo also announced its USB-C Slim Travel Dock at the event, which can drive a 4K display and supports up to 65W Power Delivery.

The ThinkPad M14t Gen 2 launches in January for $399 and the Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock will start shipping in March for $89.99.

Lenovo announced a bunch of new PCs and devices today. It even showed off a concept laptop with a transparent screen. To go along with the new computing hardware, the company also unveiled a portable monitor and a USB-C dock. The ThinkPad M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor supports touch and 4,096 levels of pressure. It's aimed at professionals on the go and has specs that separate it from displays that are simply a portable screen. The Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is a nifty little companion that lets you connect to several devices, including a 4K monitor at 60Hz.

Lenovo will start selling the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor in July for $399. The Lenovo USB-Slim Travel Dock will cost $899.99 and ship in March.

More than a screen

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Of course, the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor is a screen, but it has features that make it stand out from cheaper portable monitors. It has a dual-USB-C interface for both charging and connectivity. It works with both smartphones and laptops and supports power pass through. Pen support isn't unique to Lenovo's new monitor, but it is a welcome addition as it improves the versatility of the device.

Its base is also a bit different than many other portable monitors. Rather than a kickstand or something similar, the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 has a base that can be adjusted to different angles. That design also lets you switch the monitor between landscape and portrait mode.

As for the display on the monitor, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, can reach 300 nits of brightness, and has a 2240 x 1400 resolution. The 14-inch IPS panel has NearEdgeless bezels, to use Lenovo's term for the design. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland certified Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe.

A powerful, eco-friendly dock

The exterior of the Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is made with 66% post-consumer plastics. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is an unassuming piece of tech you can easily fit into a bag. It can drive a 4K display at 60HZ and supports 65W Power Delivery to USB-C laptops. The dock has a total of eight ports, but Lenovo didn't specify what they were in its press material, so I'll update this piece shortly after Lenovo's official announcement.

A unique aspect of the Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is that its exterior is made with 66% post-consumer plastics. Lenovo is no stranger to eco-friendly materials. The company made a ThinkPad Z13 with a plant-based exterior in 2022. The Lenovo Yoga 6 (Gen 7) also used more environmentally friendly materials. Much of Lenovo's packaging is environmentally friendly as well.