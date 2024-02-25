Lenovo just announced a ton of PCs, but don't let these accessories get lost in the shuffle
The ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 and Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock look like perfect travel companions for business people on the go.
What you need to know
- Lenovo unveiled the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor with touch support at Mobile World Congress 2024.
- The portable display has a 14-inch screen with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and that has 100% sRGB color space coverage.
- Lenovo also announced its USB-C Slim Travel Dock at the event, which can drive a 4K display and supports up to 65W Power Delivery.
- The ThinkPad M14t Gen 2 launches in January for $399 and the Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock will start shipping in March for $89.99.
Lenovo announced a bunch of new PCs and devices today. It even showed off a concept laptop with a transparent screen. To go along with the new computing hardware, the company also unveiled a portable monitor and a USB-C dock. The ThinkPad M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor supports touch and 4,096 levels of pressure. It's aimed at professionals on the go and has specs that separate it from displays that are simply a portable screen. The Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is a nifty little companion that lets you connect to several devices, including a 4K monitor at 60Hz.
Lenovo will start selling the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor in July for $399. The Lenovo USB-Slim Travel Dock will cost $899.99 and ship in March.
More than a screen
Of course, the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor is a screen, but it has features that make it stand out from cheaper portable monitors. It has a dual-USB-C interface for both charging and connectivity. It works with both smartphones and laptops and supports power pass through. Pen support isn't unique to Lenovo's new monitor, but it is a welcome addition as it improves the versatility of the device.
Its base is also a bit different than many other portable monitors. Rather than a kickstand or something similar, the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 has a base that can be adjusted to different angles. That design also lets you switch the monitor between landscape and portrait mode.
As for the display on the monitor, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, can reach 300 nits of brightness, and has a 2240 x 1400 resolution. The 14-inch IPS panel has NearEdgeless bezels, to use Lenovo's term for the design. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland certified Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe.
A powerful, eco-friendly dock
The Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is an unassuming piece of tech you can easily fit into a bag. It can drive a 4K display at 60HZ and supports 65W Power Delivery to USB-C laptops. The dock has a total of eight ports, but Lenovo didn't specify what they were in its press material, so I'll update this piece shortly after Lenovo's official announcement.
A unique aspect of the Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is that its exterior is made with 66% post-consumer plastics. Lenovo is no stranger to eco-friendly materials. The company made a ThinkPad Z13 with a plant-based exterior in 2022. The Lenovo Yoga 6 (Gen 7) also used more environmentally friendly materials. Much of Lenovo's packaging is environmentally friendly as well.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.