Logitech unveils G PRO direct drive racing wheel and more

What you need to know

Logitech G has unveiled new sim racing accessories aimed at the high-end enthusiast crowd and esports gamers, with variations for Xbox/PC and PlayStation/PC to be sold exclusively via the official website by the end of September.

The $999 Logitech G PRO racing wheel features a direct drive system, bypassing internal gears or belt pulley systems and providing a super smooth response directly from the internal motor and feedback from its Trueforce engine.

A companion $349 Logitech G PRO pedal set releases alongside the PRO wheel separately, featuring a fully modular design with customizable pedals and a load cell brake handling up to 100kg of force.

Logitech G, a gaming-focused division of the parent company, today announced three new accessories aimed at the professional sim racing crowd. The Logitech G PRO racing wheel features a high-end direct drive motor and support for the Trueforce feedback engine, allowing for an incredibly responsive and intense simulated driving experience.

Alongside the wheel, Logitech G PRO pedals are designed as a companion set and feature a modular design. A customizable layout allows for the complete removal of individual pedals for semi-automatic racing, and the brake features a load-cell sensor rated for up 100kg of force. Consistency is the primary aim of these high-end pedals, with hall effect sensors on the gas and clutch designed to endure a lifetime of use.

Direct Drive with up to 11Nm torque, TRUEFORCE enabled, Load Cell Brake, Fully Modular

The Logitech G PRO racing wheel has an MSRP set at $999 and the pedals at $349. Both will initially be sold exclusively through the official website (opens in new tab) and are not intended to replace any existing sim racing peripherals in their lineup. At the launch, the Logitech G website was down and reported a 404 error, but the staff ensured the relevant internal teams had been notified and availability would begin before the end of September 2022.

Playseat Trophy Logitech G PRO edition (Image credit: Logitech | Playseat)

A collaboration with Playseat was also announced, revealing a variation of the Trophy sim cockpit featuring Logitech G PRO branding. The seat is identical to the standard Trophy model and will launch at a $599 MSRP. Sim racing enthusiasts will recognize the name from their previous efforts, like the fantastic Playseat Forza.

Logitech sent out the G PRO racing wheel and pedals to us for testing, so keep your eyes peeled for our in-depth review coming soon. Check our collection of the best racing wheels for Xbox for some comparisons until then if you're a newcomer interested in the sim racing scene.