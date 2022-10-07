Cooler Master MM712 gaming mouse loses the holes without adding weight

What you need to know

Cooler Master unveiled the MM712 gaming mouse this week.

In contrast to its predecessor, the MM712 features a solid-body design rather than one with perforated holes.

The mouse can connect through 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.1 and has a DPI of 19,000.

The Cooler Master MM712 will retail for $80.

Cooler Master announced the MM712 gaming mouse this week. It follows in the footsteps of the MM711 but has some notable differences that improve the gaming accessory.

Unlike previous mice from the MM7xx series, the MM712 has a solid outer shell rather than a perforated one. Despite filling in the holes, Cooler Master's latest mouse weighs 59 grams, which is in line with the best gaming mice within the same category (Razer's latest Viper V2 Pro is 58 grams but is much more expensive).

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Support for 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.1 provides flexibility when it comes to wireless connectivity. It's also possible to connect the mouse to a PC through a wired connection if preferred.

Previous mice from this lineup, like the MM710 and MM711, had holes in the body to reduce weight. Cooler Master took a different approach with the chassis this generation, though it managed to keep the weight of the accessory down. The company's website says, "don’t ask us how we did it — just be happy we did."

Mouse Grip Type Palm, Claw Mouse Material ABS Plastic, Rubber, PTFE Mouse Color Black, White Mouse LED Color 16.7 Million RGB Mouse Sensor PixArt Optical Sensor CPI / DPI 400-800-1200(Default)-1600-3200-8000-19000 Mouse Tracking Speed 400 ips Mouse Lifespan (L/R switches) Optical Switches, 70 Million Connectivity Wired, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life Bluetooth Mode: 180hrs, 2.4GHz Mode: 80hrs Dimensions (L x W x H) 116.5 x 62.4 x 38.3 mm / 4.6 x 2.5 x 1.5 inch Weight Mouse: <58g / 0.13lbs (w/o Dongle and Cable)

The MM712 features an optical sensor that's adjustable to up to 19,000 DPI. It also has optical micro switches that Cooler Master says are more durable than traditional mechanical switches.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

PTFE feet surround the bottom of the mouse. These help the accessory slide smoothly along a mousepad or other surfaces.

Like many gaming accessories, the Cooler Master MM712 supports RGB lighting. A curved hexagonal light can be set to a specific color or indicate the DPI that's set on the mouse at any given moment.