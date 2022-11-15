RODE reveals its next-gen NT-USB+ condenser microphone for creators

What you need to know

RODE has unveiled a new USB-C microphone that offers studio-quality recordings.

Designed for creators, the NT-USB+ uses a condenser capsule with a cardioid pattern ideal for vocals or instruments.

A reimagining of the original NT-USB, this next-generation refresh features internal DSP effects powered by APHEX processing technology.

RODE is an established brand in the world of audio, offering a wide range of microphones for practically any scenario. Today, it revealed a next-generation refresh of its NT-USB microphone from 2014. With a form factor inspired by the original, the NT-USB+ includes a suite of enhancements to provide studio-quality recordings directly to your PC or any compatible device.

"The original NT-USB was an instant success when it launched almost a decade ago, setting a lofty standard for studio-quality USB microphones,” explains CEO Damien Wilson in an excerpt from the accompanying launch PR.

RODE NT-USB+ (Image credit: RØDE)

“With the NT-USB+, we are setting a new standard. We have kept the form factor and functionality that made the original such a success and introduced several new features, integrating cutting-edge technology for the next wave of creators. Plug-and-play USB audio has never sounded this good," Wilson continues.

Its compact design lends the NT-USB+ to portability and will appeal to users looking to keep their desks free from clutter. USB-C connectivity allows for simple plug-and-play but is best when connected to the companion RODE Central software on PC or mobile, which you can also find inside the RODE Connect podcasting app.

Boasting the same ultra-low-noise and high-gain Revolution preamp technology found in the fantastic Rodecaster Pro II production studio, the NT-USB+ combines a high-pass filter, noise gate, compressor, and many more effects to deliver a broadcast-quality tone. A 3.5mm headphone port on the rear uses dedicated volume and mix dials for zero-latency monitoring and helps reduce trailing cables.

RODE NT-USB+ (Image credit: RØDE)

Swipe to scroll horizontally RODE NT-USB+ Acoustic principle Pressure gradient Polar pattern Cardioid Frequency range 20Hz - 20,000Hz Dynamic range (10% THD) 97dB Input SPL (10% THD) 118.0dB Output 3.5mm headphone USB-C Power 5V @ 500mA USB Bit depth 24-bit Sample rate 48 kHz Dimensions 184 x 62 x 50mm Weight 540g (NT-USB+) 730g (with all accessories) Accessories Desktop tripod Ring mount Pop filter SC29 USB-C to USB-C Cable

The NT-USB+ will roll out to storefronts from today, and the RODE Connect app has a separate download available from the official website free of charge. Already offering studio-quality audio to a gamer-specific audience with the RODE X XCM-50 USB condenser mic, the NT-USB+ seems set for a broader appeal to all kinds of creators.

RODE was generous to reach out to Windows Central with a sample unit, so stay tuned for our upcoming review of the NT-USB+ to see how it compares to some of the best microphones for streaming.