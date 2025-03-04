I have this monitor in my office, but haven't been able to unbox it yet.

Alienware is one of the most iconic brands in PC gaming, and it hasn't slowed down under Dell leadership. In fact, Alienware seems to be spreading its wings, covering more price ranges with its products.

With seven new monitor announcements (or releases, in some cases), there seems to be a monitor for everyone — whether you want to pay $250 or $900.

Of course, the attention is going to be focused on the two resting at the top of the heap, the cream of the crop. Alienware is continuing to heavily invest in QD-OLED.

That means availability for the 27-inch, 4K, 240Hz gaming monster Alienware announced at CES 2025, but it also means a long-awaited update to one of Alienware's most successful and beloved curved, ultrawide displays.

The return of the QD-OLED, ultrawide king

I still have very fond memories of this monitor's predecessor, so I'm very interested to see how it has been improved. (Image credit: Dell)

First, we have the follow-up to the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF), one of the first monitors I reviewed.

That monitor hasn't just been hugely successful to write about at Windows Central, it's also one of Alienware's most popular fan-favorites, and really kicked off the company's interest in QD-OLED technology.

Now, we finally have a successor, and there's a lot of good stuff here. First, let's cover what hasn't changed: you're still getting a 34-inch, WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an 1800R curve, and Quantum Dot OLED technology.

However, Dell completely redesigned the monitor with its new "AW30" design language, which honestly does look very slick in the exclusive "Interstellar Indigo" colorway.

The display has been upgraded, too, raising the 165Hz base refresh rate to a significantly faster 240Hz, upgrading to HDMI 2.1 for improved display output, and adding NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility on top of the existing AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync support.

All that, and the starting price has actually come down. No, not down from its predecessor's original retail price, but its lowered price. The Alienware 34 Ultrawide QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3425DW) is expected to arrive on Apr. 29, 2025 for $799.99 at Dell, which is $100 less than the two-year-old monitor it's replacing.

A new contender arrives with unbeatable sharpness

I can't wait to begin testing this monitor, but I have one other review to handle first. (Image credit: Dell)

Next, we have a monitor we already knew was coming... But is now actually here.

The Alienware 47 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725Q) is part of the latest generation of QD-OLED panels, taking the stunning 4K, 240Hz technology we saw debut in 32-inch screens last year (like the HP OMEN Transcend 32 I reviewed) and down-sizing it to 27-inches.

That means a class-leading 166 pixels-per-inch (PPI), so this display is ridiculously sharp while also achieving peak gaming performance with its ultra-fast refresh rate and negligible 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time.

You're looking at the same AW30 design language as before, as well as the same suite of enhancements like HDMI 2.1, a redesigned On-screen Display (OSD), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and more.

Alienware is also upgrading its efforts to care for your OLED panels, with built-in graphene sheeting for heat dissipation, cooling fans, AI for making instant, minute adjustments to voltage and other elements, and a three-year advanced warranty that covers burn-in.

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor is available as of today (Mar. 4, 2025), and is retailing for $899.99 at Dell, dropping below the $1,000 barrier we've come to expect these high-end OLED displays at.

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725Q)

Buy now: $899.99 at Dell The next generation of OLED gaming monitors sees dream-worthy specs reach more compact sizes, shoving over 8 million pixels into a 27-inch diagonal and pairing that with a 240Hz refresh rate. Oh, and it's available now. 👉See at: Dell.com

Don't forget the other five monitors Alienware announced

Image 1 of 5 At $270, I think this monitor is going to hit the sweet spot for a lot of people. (Image credit: Dell) It looks just as nice as its more expensive siblings, but the price tag is a lot more attractive. (Image credit: Dell) I'm not too interested in curved monitors, but Alienware has an option for everyone. (Image credit: Dell) A curve does help combat some of the weaknesses of VA, though, which is how Alienware hit such a low price point. (Image credit: Dell) For those that desire extra real estate, there's also this ultrawide option. (Image credit: Dell)

The fun doesn't stop there. Alienware actually announced five other monitors today, using a combination of VA, IPS LCD, and OLED technologies to deliver a wide range of features, specs, and price ranges.

From the most affordable to the most expensive (apart from the flagships detailed above), here's the quick breakdown:

Alienware 25 320Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2525HM) — A "Fast IPS LCD" panel, this monitor prioritizes raw performance above everything else. It's for the aspiring esports professional that needs the highest framerates they can accomplish at the lowest price, with a 25-inch, FHD panel coming in at a crazy 320Hz. Available Summer 2025 for around $249.99 at Dell

A "Fast IPS LCD" panel, this monitor prioritizes raw performance above everything else. It's for the aspiring esports professional that needs the highest framerates they can accomplish at the lowest price, with a 25-inch, FHD panel coming in at a crazy 320Hz. Alienware 27 IPS LCD Gaming Monitor (AW2725DM) — Part of a trio of 180Hz gaming monitors, this display uses a 27-inch IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, QHD (1440p) resolution, and a very attractive price point. Available Mar. 6, 2025 for around $269.99 at Dell

Part of a trio of 180Hz gaming monitors, this display uses a 27-inch IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, QHD (1440p) resolution, and a very attractive price point. Alienware 32 Curved VA Gaming Monitor (AW3225DM) — The second of the trio, this monitor is also QHD and 180Hz, but bumps up to a 32-inch, curved VA panel that does sacrifice some image quality but gains enhanced contrast in exchange. Available Mar. 6, 2025 for around $319.99 at Dell

The second of the trio, this monitor is also QHD and 180Hz, but bumps up to a 32-inch, curved VA panel that does sacrifice some image quality but gains enhanced contrast in exchange. Alienware 34 Ultrawide VA Gaming Monitor (AW3425DWM) — Finally, we have the ultrawide option of the trio, with an 18:9, 34-inch VA display that still boasts a 180Hz refresh rate, except at a wider WQHD resolution. Available Mar. 6, 2025 for around $399.99 at Dell

Finally, we have the ultrawide option of the trio, with an 18:9, 34-inch VA display that still boasts a 180Hz refresh rate, except at a wider WQHD resolution. Alienware 27 280Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725D) — Alienware is bringing QD-OLED down to a lower price point with this monitor, which boasts a 27-inch, QHD (1440p) display set to a lightning-fast 280Hz. You still get all the benefits of QD-OLED and Alienware's suite of OLED care features, but for less than the other offerings. Available Summer 2025 for around $549.99 at Dell

Alienware is bringing QD-OLED down to a lower price point with this monitor, which boasts a 27-inch, QHD (1440p) display set to a lightning-fast 280Hz. You still get all the benefits of QD-OLED and Alienware's suite of OLED care features, but for less than the other offerings.

A good collection with something for everyone

It's great to see Alienware refine its ability to cater to different price points, balancing features and performance to offer something for everyone. This is a good range of monitors, and many may become quite successful for Dell.

I know which two interest me the most, of course, and I actually already have the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor in for review. Before I can begin testing it, though, I have to finish my review of the Dell Thunderbolt 4 hub monitor I'm using right now.

Fortunately, Dell is giving me some time to work through the reviews I already have on my plate before the curved QD-OLED successor we've all been waiting for shows up on shelves.

What do you think of this new Alienware lineup? Do you think you'll have an extraterrestrial display on your desk next?