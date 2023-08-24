ASUS announces immersive OLED gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate

What you need to know

ASUS unveiled two new gaming monitors during Gamescom: the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM 32-inch gaming monitor and the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM 34-inch gaming monitor.

The monitors promise an immersive gaming experience and also ship with support for G-SYNC, Smart KVM, and a custom heatsink to prevent it from overheating.

The entries will ship later this year during the fourth quarter of 2023 through early 2024.

ASUS unveiled two top-of-the-line gaming monitors earlier this week during Gamescom. First up is the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, which ships with a 32-inch, and according to the company, it's the "world’s first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor."

The gaming monitor also sports a 4K QD-OLED panel, a premium ROG cooling solution, and blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate. ASUS has also indicated that the 32-inch display makes the entry the perfect candidate for gaming since it can fit on a standard-sized desk, but still let you enjoy an immersive gaming experience.

The company boasts about the QD-OLED panel featured in this entry, highlighting that "each pixel in an OLED panel is its own light source." As such, users will be able to enjoy vivid and defined colors. Additionally, the company leverages second-generation Quantum Dot OLED technology in this monitor to ensure that you get the most out of your viewing experience in terms of clarity.

ASUS has also gone the extra mile to ensure that the monitor performs at an optimum level by incorporating a custom heatsink that prevents the mainboard from overheating. The monitor also sports a graphene film behind the entire panel designed to keep it cool, ultimately allowing the monitor to display "produce and sustain high peak brightness levels." The monitor has the capability to attain 1000 nits of peak brightness.

The 32-inch monitor also promises a lifelike experience for gamers courtesy of its OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 4K resolution. Notably, the panel ships with a 0.03ms response time accommodating high framerates. It supports G-SYNC as well, which is designed to ensure that latency remains low and that visuals are tear-free.

Finally, the entry ships with many connectivity options, including the latest HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 ports with Display Stream Compression (DSC). It's also worth noting that you can easily connect and control multiple devices to the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM via Smart KVM. Additionally, the monitor supports picture-in-picture (PIP) mode, which lets you view two displays at the same time.

The entry is expected to be available for sale by early 2024, however, it's unclear how much it will cost.

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM 34-inch gaming monitor (Image credit: ASUS)

If you're looking for a sophisticated unit with a slightly larger display, ASUS's ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is right up your alley. The curved 34-inch monitor stands out for several reasons, including its 240Hz refresh rate, a vivid WOLED panel, and Smart KVM (just like the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM).

It also sports a 3440x1440 resolution and a pronounced 800R curvature, which is designed to bring the sides of the display closer for an immersive gaming experience that's accurate and vivid.

The monitor also ships with a 0.03ms response time, which helps minimize motion blur for better clarity even when playing a fast-paced game, which is also complemented by the "blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate." And just like the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, this monitor also ships with support for G-SYNC, Smart KVM, and a custom heatsink to prevent it from overheating.

It features a wide array of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a USB Type-C port. The entry is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, but ASUS has yet to provide a price tag.