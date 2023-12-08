Satechi's latest USB-C dongles enable 8K over HDMI and 2.5GbE connectivity

What you need to know

Satechi rolled out new accessories today, and its USB-C To HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter allows you to easily connect to an external monitor over USB-C.

The dongle goes up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz, and has a brushed metal enclosure that's designed to last.

Satechi also launched a USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter that lets you easily add multi-Gigabit connectivity to any machine.

Satechi is known for its charging products and Thunderbolt 4 docks, and the brand is increasingly turning its attention to USB-C accessories. It just launched two new products in this category, and they're both interesting to say the least. The USB-C To HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter lets you connect an external monitor that goes up to 8K, but what's more intriguing to my own use case is that it outputs 4K at 120Hz.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Satechi) (Image credit: Satechi)

As the name suggests, the dongle connects over HDMI 2.1, and it has a brushed metal enclosure with a short braided cable. What I also like is that the USB-C connector is thinner than most dongles of this nature, and that means you can get a reliable connection even if you're plugging it into a device using a protective case.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Satechi ) (Image credit: Satechi )

The dongle costs $45, and Satechi is rolling out an accompanying USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable that retails for $50. The cable is two meters in length, has a braided design, and the housing over the connectors is made out of aluminum.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Satechi) (Image credit: Satechi)

What I'm more interested in is the USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter; this thing adds 2.5 Gigabit connectivity to any USB-C device, and it's just an easy way to upgrade connectivity than using a traditional NIC. The motherboard I use already has 2.5GbE ports, but I'll plug the dongle into the iPad Pro and Windows notebooks and see how it holds up.

Like the HDMI dongle, the 2.5GbE adapter has a metal enclosure that's durable, and you get a short reinforced cable. The 2.5GbE dongle is now available for $40.