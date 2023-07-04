SIHOO Doro-C300 office chair review: Incredible comfort, incredible price

The SIHOO Doro-C300 might be the best ergonomic chair you can buy for the price. It's comfortable, with a great design, mesh materials, and great lumbar support.

The new SIHOO Doro-C300 is one of the company's premium, flagship ergonomic office chairs. I've reviewed countless office chairs over the last two years, and I think this one might just be the best I've reviewed yet. Featuring a beautiful design, excellent lumbar support, an easy setup, and much more.

This is my first SIHOO office chair I've had in to review. Previously, I've reviewed chairs from FlexiSpot, which I've often been very impressed with. So, when I sat down in the Doro-C300 for the first time, I was shocked at how good it was for the price, making it a possible contender for our best ergonomic office chairs list.

So, I've been using the Doro-C300 for the last three weeks, and this is my review.

SIHOO Doro-C300: Price & availability

The Doro C300 features a great design. (Image credit: Windows Central)

SIHOO Doro C300 - Fabric: Mesh

- Max Load: 300lb

- Seat Depth: 16.53 inch

- Height Adjust: 3.15 inch

- Recline: 112 degrees

- Back Lifting Height: 2.36 inch

- Colors: Black, White

The SIHOO Doro-C300 is available to buy directly from SIHOO's website, usually for a price of $399.99, but right now can be had for just $299, for a $100 saving. It can often also be found on retailers like Amazon for a similar price.

Right now, it can be had from Amazon for $359, with a $40 voucher available bringing it down to $309. For prices this low, the Doro C300 from SIHOO is an absolute no brainer.

SIHOO Doro-C300: Setup & features

The box came with all the parts nearly and safely packed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The unboxing and setup process for the Doro-C300 is excellent. It was packed in a box much smaller than I was expecting, coming in at 30.51 x 22.05 x 15.35 inches, and all the components inside were packed very well, laid out neatly for you to begin unboxing all the parts. The box itself is rather heavy, so you'll likely want a friend to help move it.

The instructions provided were easy to follow and straightforward to complete. I had the chair together in a little over 20 minutes, which is about on-par with other premium office chairs of this nature.

The chair, once put together, includes a bunch of features that you'd expect to see in a high-end office chair. We have seat height and tilt control, with the ability to move the seat portion forward and backward separately from the backrest. The backrest itself has a separate headrest that can has height and tilt adjustment, and the backrest itself has height adjustment too.

The backrest also has built-in lumbar support, and it might be one of the best lumbar support systems I've ever used on an office chair. It's so comfortable and looks great too. Adjusting the height of the backrest also adjusts the lumbar support, so you can really dial in where the lumbar sits on your back for the most comfort.

Of course, the chair also supports reclining, and all adjustments; height, tilt, and recline can be controlled using usual controls found under the chair. There are also adjustable armrests which include height and position.

SIHOO Doro-C300: Design & comfort

The design is a little alien-like. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Coro-C300 features an excellent design that I think looks incredibly stylish in a modern office environment. Both the seat and backrest feature a breathable mesh material that's incredibly comfortable and looks cool, too.

The chairs design and shape are very futuristic, featuring more of a curvy and round design instead of a sharp, square design that you often find on modern office chairs. This one could pass as the captain's chair on a futuristic alien spacecraft, and I really like the design. From the side, it even kind of looks a bit alien.

The seat has a depth of around 16 inches, and a width of lose to 20 inches, which should be enough for most people to be comfortable. There's also seat height adjustment of 3-inches, with independent back rest height of around 2-inches to allow for dialing in the lumbar support and headset.

The mesh seating is very comfortable. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The mesh fabric in use here means the chair won't sag over time, so it will remain comfortable for as long as you use it. The breathable mesh also reduces heat build-up, which is great in the summer as it means you won't end up peeling away from the fabric thanks to sweat (gross!)

That same material is used for the back rest, which is shaped in such a way to support your back thanks with a dedicated lumbar section that is also using breathable mesh. The whole thing looks and feels great. It's incredibly comfortable, in fact I think it might be the most comfortable office chair I've experienced to date.

SIHOO Doro-C300: Competition

The BS11 Pro is a great contender. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The ergonomic office chair market is full of excellent (and not so excellent) products from all kinds of companies. SIHOO itself has a number of other chairs in this field, including the M90C which is very similar to the Doro C300 in features, but has a less curved design, and further recline to 130 degrees. You can find the M90C for roughly the same price as the Doro C300, so this ultimately comes down to which design you like more.

Alternatively, FlexiSpot has a number of ergonomic office chairs that compete with the Doro C300. There's the BS11 Pro, which I just reviewed and came away very impressed. It's FlexiSpot's flagship ergonomic chair, featuring similar breathable mesh materials, but once again with a less curved design more fitting for an executive suite.

The BS11 Pro has lumbar support, but to a much lesser extent compared to the Doro C300. I find the SIHOO's lumbar design to be much more effective, whereas the BS11 Pro's didn't work well for me. The BS11 Pro is much more expensive too, coming in at $599.

SIHOO Doro-C300: Should you buy

The Doro C300 has great armrests. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You should buy this if …

You're looking for a high-end, ergonomic office chair.

You want an office chair that uses breathable mesh materials.

You need height, tilt, and recline control that are separate from each other.

You should not buy this if …

You don't like the futuristic design.

Overall, I think this is my favorite office chair to date. I absolutely love the design, and I genuinely think it's one of the most comfortable office chairs I've ever sat in. I could sit in this char all day if I needed to (not that you should do that, always remember to stand and use your legs during the workday.)

I found the setup process incredibly straightforward, and the components were well packed. Plus, for the price you pay, this is a bargain. I'd argue this chair is worth more than what SIHOO is charging for it, and that's great.