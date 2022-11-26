Save big on storage for Cyber Monday with the SK hynix Gold P31 SSD on sale in every capacity

Upgrade your PC and save tons with the SK hynix Gold P31 solid state drive on sale for as low as $47.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That deal is for the 500GB capacity, but every capacity is on sale. Upgrade to the 1TB for $83.39 or even the 2TB drive on sale for just $149.99. We've written deals on these SSDs before, but we've never seen discounts this good.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Gold P31 2TB SSD $200 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the highest capacity version of the Gold P31, and it's already extremely affordable thanks to Cyber Monday. Of course, you can drop down the size if you want to save even more.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Gold P31 1TB SSD $100 $83.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Half the size but huge value. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 1TB version. You get a lot of bang for your buck here with the SSD's incredible efficiency and fast speeds.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Gold P31 500GB SSD $60 $47.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Need a little extra space? Working from a budget? Can't hurt to grab a 500GB SSD for less than $50. It has never dropped this low before, either, even compared to previous deals we've shared.

Read our review of the Gold P31 SSD. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it "an affordable way to add high-performance storage to your PC." We added, "Its performance beats out a lot of direct competition... and it's available at a truly impressive price."

The Gold P31 has been replaced by the newer generation Platinum P41 at this point. Those are great drives as well that improve on the Gold P31 in a lot of ways. You can actually save on that version for Cyber Monday as well, although they do run more expensive than the Gold P31 even when discounted.

The Gold P31 drives have read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively. SK hynix uses proprietary technology called Hyperwrite cache tech to boost the speeds of the SSDs while still allowing them to run as cool as possible. These are great SSDs for laptops and PCs and really any machine in need of an upgrade.