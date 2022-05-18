Acer shows off environmentally friendly Vero mouse, keyboard, and projector

What you need to know

Acer announced a new Vero mouse, keyboard, and projector today.

The company's Vero products are made with post-consumer recycled plastic in environmentally friendly ways.

The Acer Vero PD2325W projector will be available in Q3 2022 for $549.

The Acer Vero keyboard and mouse will launch in November 2022 with a starting price of $80.

Acer expanded its Vero family of products today. Vero devices are made with post-consumer recycled plastic and come in recyclable packaging. Acer also uses a variety of environmentally friendly methods and materials across the Vero portfolio, such as utilizing ocean-bound plastic. Today, Acer announced its Vero PD2325W projector and a Vero keyboard and mouse pair.

Acer's keyboard and mouse set will be available in the United States in November 2022 for $80. The Acer Vero PD2325W projector will start shipping in Q3 2022 for $559.

The top covers of the Vero mouse and keyboard are made from 65% PCR plastic. Their bottom covers are made with 30% ocean-bound plastic. The mouse should last a lifespan of 5 million clicks, according to Acer, which should further reduce waste. Acer claims that both devices will get 18 hours of battery life as well.

Source: Acer (Image credit: Source: Acer)

The Vero PD2325W projector has an LED light source that Acer claims will last up to 30,000 hours. Over that lifespan, the projector should save about 50% energy when compared to traditional lamps, according to Acer.

The projector has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, puts out 2,200 lumens, and has a resolution of 1280 x 800. It can be ceiling mounted and features BlueLightShield to reduce blue light exposure. The projector is also made with 50% PCR plastic in its chassis and comes in 85% recycled paper packaging.