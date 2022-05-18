Acer shows off environmentally friendly Vero mouse, keyboard, and projector
Acer's new accessories and projector are built with the environment in mind.
- Acer announced a new Vero mouse, keyboard, and projector today.
- The company's Vero products are made with post-consumer recycled plastic in environmentally friendly ways.
- The Acer Vero PD2325W projector will be available in Q3 2022 for $549.
- The Acer Vero keyboard and mouse will launch in November 2022 with a starting price of $80.
Acer expanded its Vero family of products today. Vero devices are made with post-consumer recycled plastic and come in recyclable packaging. Acer also uses a variety of environmentally friendly methods and materials across the Vero portfolio, such as utilizing ocean-bound plastic. Today, Acer announced its Vero PD2325W projector and a Vero keyboard and mouse pair.
Acer's keyboard and mouse set will be available in the United States in November 2022 for $80. The Acer Vero PD2325W projector will start shipping in Q3 2022 for $559.
The top covers of the Vero mouse and keyboard are made from 65% PCR plastic. Their bottom covers are made with 30% ocean-bound plastic. The mouse should last a lifespan of 5 million clicks, according to Acer, which should further reduce waste. Acer claims that both devices will get 18 hours of battery life as well.
The Vero PD2325W projector has an LED light source that Acer claims will last up to 30,000 hours. Over that lifespan, the projector should save about 50% energy when compared to traditional lamps, according to Acer.
The projector has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, puts out 2,200 lumens, and has a resolution of 1280 x 800. It can be ceiling mounted and features BlueLightShield to reduce blue light exposure. The projector is also made with 50% PCR plastic in its chassis and comes in 85% recycled paper packaging.
