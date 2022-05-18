Acer's Spin 3 convertible laptop features dockable stylus and 12th Gen Intel chips
The new Spin 3 can get up to four hours of productivity after 30 minutes of charging.
- Acer announced the Spin 3 today, a convertible laptop aimed at professionals on the go.
- The mobile laptop can flip into various postures and supports an active stylus.
- The Acer Spin 3 will be available in the United States in August 2022 with a starting price of $1,350.
Acer announced a long list of new devices today. Among the new hardware is the Acer Spin 3, a convertible 14-inch laptop built for mobile professionals. The Spin 3 runs on 12th Gen Intel Core processors ranging up to Core i7 options and has Intel Iris Xe graphics. Acer expects to ship the device in August 2022 with a starting price of $1,350.
The Spin 3 is a convertible 2-in-1 that can flip around into different postures. It supports Acer's Active Stylus as well, allowing people to use various input methods.
Acer highlighted the mobility features of its new laptop in its press materials. The Spin 3 can be used for up to four hours after 30 minutes of charging, according to the company. It also has AI technology for noise reduction, which should help with meetings in the real world.
|Category
|Acer Spin 3
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Screen
|14'', IPS, 16:9, FHD (1920X1080)
|Processors
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor
|Memory
|Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
|Battery Life
|Up to 13 hours
|Wireless
|Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201
|Audio
|DTS Audio
Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction
Dual built-in microphones
Acer TrueHarmony
|Accessories
|Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0
|Dimensions
|320.4 (W) x 206.7 (D) x 18.95 (H) mm (12.6(W) x 8.13 (D) x 0.75 (H))
|Weight
|1.42kg (3.1 lbs)
Acer unveiled over a dozen new devices today, including powerful gaming laptops and a range of laptops. Make sure to check out our page for all Acer content to catch up on the company's announcements.
