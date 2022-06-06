How to watch Apple's WWDC with our friends at iMore

What you need to know

Apple's WWDC kicks off at 10 AM PDT on June 6, 2022.

The company is expected to announce updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS and potentially unveil new hardware.

You can watch the event live and read up on the latest news with our friends at iMore.

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, better known as WWDC, takes place today, Monday, June 6, 2022. The event kicks off at 10 AM PDT (1 PM ET) and is expected to include several major announcements from the tech giant. Apple will likely unveil the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS during WWDC. The company could show off some new hardware as well.

If you'd like a primer on the event, iMore's Luke Filipowicz ran through all the rumors and expected announcements for WWDC.

Some of our readers may prefer to troll Apple on social media during WWDC. Others will be genuinely interested in what will come out of Cupertino. Regardless of motives, there are several ways to watch Apple's event today.

The easiest way to watch WWDC is through YouTube. The event will be streamed live by Apple, making it watchable on just about any device with an internet connection. We've embedded Apple's stream for WWDC below. You can set a reminder through YouTube to make sure you don't miss it.

If you prefer to watch your Apple news on Apple hardware or software, you can watch WWDC through the Apple TV app. The application is available on a variety of devices, including Fire TV sticks, smart TVs, and Roku devices. You can also watch it through your Xbox Series X, S, or One.

You can WWDC through Apple's website (opens in new tab) as well.

Our friends over at iMore will cover the event as it happens and recap the biggest announcements from the day. If there are any announcements that affect things in Windows land, we'll share our thoughts here as well.