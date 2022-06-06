How to watch Apple's WWDC with our friends at iMore
By Sean Endicott published
Apple's latest and greatest hardware and software are expected at WWDC 2022.
What you need to know
- Apple's WWDC kicks off at 10 AM PDT on June 6, 2022.
- The company is expected to announce updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS and potentially unveil new hardware.
- You can watch the event live and read up on the latest news with our friends at iMore.
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, better known as WWDC, takes place today, Monday, June 6, 2022. The event kicks off at 10 AM PDT (1 PM ET) and is expected to include several major announcements from the tech giant. Apple will likely unveil the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS during WWDC. The company could show off some new hardware as well.
If you'd like a primer on the event, iMore's Luke Filipowicz ran through all the rumors and expected announcements for WWDC.
Some of our readers may prefer to troll Apple on social media during WWDC. Others will be genuinely interested in what will come out of Cupertino. Regardless of motives, there are several ways to watch Apple's event today.
The easiest way to watch WWDC is through YouTube. The event will be streamed live by Apple, making it watchable on just about any device with an internet connection. We've embedded Apple's stream for WWDC below. You can set a reminder through YouTube to make sure you don't miss it.
If you prefer to watch your Apple news on Apple hardware or software, you can watch WWDC through the Apple TV app. The application is available on a variety of devices, including Fire TV sticks, smart TVs, and Roku devices. You can also watch it through your Xbox Series X, S, or One.
You can WWDC through Apple's website (opens in new tab) as well.
Our friends over at iMore will cover the event as it happens and recap the biggest announcements from the day. If there are any announcements that affect things in Windows land, we'll share our thoughts here as well.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.