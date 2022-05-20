The best cheap gaming laptop deals in May 2022

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals of the week:

G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $980 $685.99 at Dell

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive with NMVe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop $990 $649.99 at eBay

The key to this machine is the 15.6-inch screen with a 1080p pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for gamers. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It also has 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and plenty of other features.

MSI Bravo 15 AMD gaming laptop $1,099 $699.99 at Walmart

You get a 15-inch gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an AMD Radeon RX5500M graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech. It's loaded with Windows 10 and includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.

G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $1,230 $832.99 at Dell

Includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile processor, a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799.99 at Amazon

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming.

Gigabyte 15.6-inch gaming laptop $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

This is a powerful laptop that comes with a bit more RAM that most laptops at this price point with 16GB RAM. It's also powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card keeps you playing your favorite games, too.

G15 Special Edition gaming laptop $1,650 $999.99 at Dell

Grab this machine with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and 16GB RAM. Includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 15.6-inch display with a ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more.