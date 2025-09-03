007 First Light gets a release date — I'm loving this approach to bringing James Bond into video games
Players can take on missions the way they want while playing as James Bond when 007 First Light launches on March 27, 2026.
Developer IO Interactive shared a first look at extensive gameplay footage for 007 First Light on Wednesday, diving into what players can expect from the upcoming James Bond game.
The presentation, showned off at a PlayStation State of Play, gave a lengthy look at combat, as well as diving into the stealthier aspects of what makes the iconic spy so effective in the field.
The presentation is divided into two sections, with the first showing lengthy gameplay demonstrations without a voiceover. In the second segment, we get to see various clips of different levels, with the developers explaining things more in-depth through narration.
We've also got an extensive reveal of the cast for the game, as follows:
- James Bond - Patrick Gibson
- Greenway - Lenny James
- M - Priyanga Burford
- Q - Alastair Mackenzie
- Moneypenny - Kiera Lester
- Ms. Roth -Noémie Nakai
007 in the field
The gameplay demonstration opens with quite a lengthy driving segment, as Bond is heading up to a wealthy estate in pursuit of former agent 009.
His colleagues join a special event under the codenames of Mr. and Mrs. York, while Bond is left to park the car and keep a low profile.
In order to get in, Bond has different options for proceeding, with the user interface (UI) warning of the consequences of different actions, such as hanging off a balcony when there are witnesses present.
Creating a distraction requires precise timing and a sequence of careful choices, with Bond opting to turn on a hose to distract a guard, grab the guard's forgotten lighter, set a wheelbarrow full of hay on fire, and finally leap over the railing when no one is looking.
Making his way inside past giggling maids to the heart of the event, Bond discusses things with a bartender before we're given a timeskip, likely to conceal spoilers.
When gameplay resumes, we cut to Bond looking thoroughly roughed up and diving into a car, chasing after the fleeing 009 in a sequence that wouldn't look out of place in an Uncharted game, with treacherous jumps and narrowly-escaping bystanders galore.
Disembarking as 009 boards a plane, Bond gets into an extended firefight with mercenaries and bodyguards, with explosions that destroy cars and nearby scaffolding. Notably, Bond has his trusty pistol, but he can also take guns when melee attacking enemies.
Eventually, Bond finds himself on the plane, then off it again in short order, plummeting without a parachute in another Uncharted-esque action setpiece, though the camera cuts away before we see just how he gets back on the ground.
Tools of the trade
Diving into more in-depth gameplay, it's clear the developers are carefully balancing the methodical gameplay that the team's prior Hitman games are known for alongside the action and high-tech gadgets expected from James Bond.
Bond has a watch that can shoot a laser beam, taking down chandeliers or stunning enemies to gain an advantage. Practically everything in the environment can also be weaponized, from falling crates to billiard balls.
Weapons are an option, but it's made apparent that violence should often be a last resort, with an emphasis on out-thinking enemies when Bond is deep in restricted areas.
There are also multiple ways of completing some objectives outside of stealth and combat. In one example, we're shown Bond has three different opportunities for finding a camera when he's posing as a photojournalist.
Players won't be waiting until the end of next year to find out more, as 007 First Light is slated to launch on March 27, 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Preorders for the game are opening up on various storefronts, including Amazon. In addition to the standard $70 game, there's also a $300 collector's edition that packs in a replica Golden Gun.
Step into the shoes of the most famous secret agent as you take on a brand-new espionage adventure. You'll need to pay attention to your surroundings and think creatively to get yourself out of various situations.
👉 See at: Amazon (Xbox Series X)
This special Deluxe Edition of 007 First Light gives you the base game, extra content, a Golden Gun figurine, a certificate of authenticity, a steel case, a Golden Gun weapon skin, and an Obsidian Golden suit.
👉 See at: Amazon
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Bluesky @samueltolbert.bsky.social.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.