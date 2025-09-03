Developer IO Interactive shared a first look at extensive gameplay footage for 007 First Light on Wednesday, diving into what players can expect from the upcoming James Bond game.



The presentation, showned off at a PlayStation State of Play, gave a lengthy look at combat, as well as diving into the stealthier aspects of what makes the iconic spy so effective in the field.

The presentation is divided into two sections, with the first showing lengthy gameplay demonstrations without a voiceover. In the second segment, we get to see various clips of different levels, with the developers explaining things more in-depth through narration.



We've also got an extensive reveal of the cast for the game, as follows:

James Bond - Patrick Gibson

Greenway - Lenny James

M - Priyanga Burford

Q - Alastair Mackenzie

Moneypenny - Kiera Lester

Ms. Roth -Noémie Nakai

007 in the field

Sit back and figure out a plan. (Image credit: IO Interactive)

The gameplay demonstration opens with quite a lengthy driving segment, as Bond is heading up to a wealthy estate in pursuit of former agent 009.



His colleagues join a special event under the codenames of Mr. and Mrs. York, while Bond is left to park the car and keep a low profile.



In order to get in, Bond has different options for proceeding, with the user interface (UI) warning of the consequences of different actions, such as hanging off a balcony when there are witnesses present.



Creating a distraction requires precise timing and a sequence of careful choices, with Bond opting to turn on a hose to distract a guard, grab the guard's forgotten lighter, set a wheelbarrow full of hay on fire, and finally leap over the railing when no one is looking.

Sometimes taking the stealthy approach pays off. (Image credit: IO Interactive)

Making his way inside past giggling maids to the heart of the event, Bond discusses things with a bartender before we're given a timeskip, likely to conceal spoilers.



When gameplay resumes, we cut to Bond looking thoroughly roughed up and diving into a car, chasing after the fleeing 009 in a sequence that wouldn't look out of place in an Uncharted game, with treacherous jumps and narrowly-escaping bystanders galore.



Disembarking as 009 boards a plane, Bond gets into an extended firefight with mercenaries and bodyguards, with explosions that destroy cars and nearby scaffolding. Notably, Bond has his trusty pistol, but he can also take guns when melee attacking enemies.



Eventually, Bond finds himself on the plane, then off it again in short order, plummeting without a parachute in another Uncharted-esque action setpiece, though the camera cuts away before we see just how he gets back on the ground.

Don't slow down. (Image credit: IO Interactive)

Diving into more in-depth gameplay, it's clear the developers are carefully balancing the methodical gameplay that the team's prior Hitman games are known for alongside the action and high-tech gadgets expected from James Bond.



Bond has a watch that can shoot a laser beam, taking down chandeliers or stunning enemies to gain an advantage. Practically everything in the environment can also be weaponized, from falling crates to billiard balls.



Weapons are an option, but it's made apparent that violence should often be a last resort, with an emphasis on out-thinking enemies when Bond is deep in restricted areas.



There are also multiple ways of completing some objectives outside of stealth and combat. In one example, we're shown Bond has three different opportunities for finding a camera when he's posing as a photojournalist.



Players won't be waiting until the end of next year to find out more, as 007 First Light is slated to launch on March 27, 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.



Preorders for the game are opening up on various storefronts, including Amazon. In addition to the standard $70 game, there's also a $300 collector's edition that packs in a replica Golden Gun.

