A new patch for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection aims to fix some of the game's many woes

The Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection consists of updated ports of 2004's Star Wars: Battlefront and 2005's Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The updated collection was released on March 13 for $35, and has racked up "Most Negative" reviews on Steam and a 2.5/5 stars rating on Xbox.

Update I is the first patch for the collection from developer and publisher Aspyr, who also recently released the Tomb Raider 1-3 remasters.

Aspyr has released patch notes for Update I, the first in what is sure to be a long list of patches for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. The much-anticipated re-release of classic Star Wars: Battlefront games for current generation consoles and PC has had a disastrous, bug-filled, and server-issue-addled launch.

The Steam update is already available, and the Xbox patch is still pending certification. Aspyr has confirmed it continues to make server-side adjustments to improve multiplayer alongside the patch.

The rejuvenated versions of 2004's Star Wars: Battlefront and 2005's Star Wars: Battlefront 2 from Pandemic Studios were ported and updated by Aspyr and sold together as a $35 bundle that launched just days ago on March 13. However, the game only had three servers online at launch for its multiplayer components. Even as more servers were brought online post-launch, the title suffered from instability among numerous other bugs.

Update I for the collection brings new changes to multiplayer, control schemes, visual and audio, and other ongoing issues such as soft locks and respawn blockers. The full patch notes list the following fixes:

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Patch Notes

Battlefront 1 changes

Fixed passworld-locked games from appearing in the Quick Match menu option during in multiplayer.

Fixed a crash when entering the split screen menu in BF1, where Player 1 would be incorrectly assigned to Player 2.

Fixed Invert Y-Axis option to be visible.

Fixed the options for Flip X-Axis and Swap SL and RS to be unhidden.

Fixed split screen games to be able to be started when only one controller is connected.

Fixed an issue where the "L" button prompt would overlap the top arrow on the instant action menu.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where AI units would slide when not in direct sight of a human player.

The colorblind mode selection screen no longer overlaps with the text at the bottom of the screen.

Fixed the Battlefront 1 loading screen sounds.

Fixed an issue where audio outputs would reverse.

Fixed soft locks upon finishing the game at the Victory screen.

Fixed a bridge in Bespin: Cloud City to allow a Droideka to roll on it.

Fixed the "Load Fail" error that occurred when loading a profile.

Battlefront 2 changes

Fixed a crash that would occur when attempting to build fleets while using Mouse and Keyboard in Galactic Conquest on BF2.

Fixed bonuses to be able to be highlighted in the Bonus Selection screen in Galactic Conquest.

Fixed Invert Y-Axis option to be visible.

Fixed the options for Flip X-Axis and Swap LS and RS to be unhidden.

Fixed split screen games to be able to be started when only one controller is connected.

Fixed an issue where the zoom-in scope crosshair image would not appropriately fit widescreen displays.

Fixed an issue where hit VFX and hit character animations could not be seen by clients in Hero Assault mode (long range).

Fixed textures on Utapau map.

Fixed an issue on the Kamino map in BF2 where the lights and bloom VFX were not displaying properly.

Fixed an issue on the Endor: Bunker map in BF2 where a tree was clipping up through the middle of a walkway.

Fixed an issue where a seam in the skybox was visible on some maps in Battlefront 2.

Fixed an issue where the Naboo map in BF2 where the railing texture was missing.

Fixed an issue on Space maps in BF2 where a small white cube was present at the base of all operable doors on Republic, CIS, and Rebel capital ships.

Fixed an issue on the Galactic Conquest screen in BF2 where a player's name and credit count would be overlapped by the bonus boxes on the Bonus tab.

Fixed an issue where the ESC menu would stay on screen if it was opened at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue in Galactic Conquest where the hilt from the lightsaber icon would not show the leader bonus.

Fixed units sliding after respawn on XL maps.

Fixed the jetpack gauge to correctly align.

Fixed the ammo counter reticle to fit inside the aiming reticle when playing split screen.

Colorblind mode selection screen is no longer overlapped with text at the bottom of the screen.

Fixed the Quit and Register Your Game buttons to align correctly.

Fixed the music to play on several maps in the Hero Assault Mode

Fixed a crash that occurred when an audio output device was disconnected.

Fixed Blaster SFX for certain Hero characters' weapons to play at the correct volume.

Fixed an issue where audio outputs would reverse.

Fixed Naboo Area 3's respawn blocker.

Fixed collision issues affecting multiple maps.

Assault game mode is now present in the Mode section of the Pick Search Options menu.

Fixed the reinforcements to correctly deduct 1 when the Republic or Rebels die on Death Star.

Fixed the map and mode settings reset button.

Fixed the "Load Fail" error that occurred when loading a profile.

Along with the listed changes, players will also notice that the Lightsaber animation for Kit Fisto has been fixed to properly animate and that Kit Fisto's Force power will no longer remain stuck to the client in multiplayer. Asajj Ventress' abilities in Hero Assault have also undergone a re-balance.

Aspyr Media responded to player backlash over the state of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection's launch state last week, stating the firm intends to continue efforts to stabilize the game and resolve its problems via post-launch support. Players can likely expect additional updates and server-side maintenance to continue on the game in the coming months. Whether these efforts will successfully turn around the community's opinions following the disastrous launch remains to be seen.

