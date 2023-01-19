Paradox reveals Age of Wonders 4 and Surviving the Abyss for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Paradox announced Age of Wonders 4 and recently released Surviving the Abyss in early access.

Both are strategic games with one set in a fantasy world and the other taking place on the bottom of the ocean.

Age of Wonders 4 launches on May 2, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. Meanwhile, Surviving the Abyss is already available in early access for PC.

Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios announced that Age of Wonders 4 will be releasing for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 on May 2, 2023. This latest entry once again employs the turn-based tactical combat that the series is known for and has players working to build an empire that spreads its power over the fantasy realms.

Age of Wonders 3 came out in 2014, so it has been nine years since a new entry came to the series. From what we can see, Age of Wonders 4 looks like it's gearing up to be one of the best upcoming PC games as well as one of the best upcoming Xbox games as it once more uses the award-winning strategy and civilization-building mechanics the series is known for while introducing a new storytelling event system to keep players more engaged. With plenty to do, it gives players a reason to keep coming back for more.

Players must make the right moves, align with the right factions, and use their powers at the right time to play effectively. Some additional game mechanics include the ability to craft your followers and choose their traits, acquire powerful items to increase your might, and dominate other forces.

Perhaps most compelling of all is being able to see how your actions shape the realms around you. Develop your cities, grow more powerful, and prove you have what it takes to decimate your opponents. Age of Wonders 4 supports both single-player combat against the computer as well as online PvP.

Surviving the Abyss

(Image credit: Paradox Arc)

Since Paradox is known for its strategy games, it's not surprising to learn that Surviving the Abyss, which just launched into early access on Jan. 17, 2023 is also a strategy city-builder. However, the difference with this one is that it adds a strong dose of survival game mechanics.

Players are in charge of managing an underwater facility in the 1970s that is seeking to perfect human cloning. However, this is a dangerous environment that isn't naturally hospitable to mankind. Food is hard to come by as is air and electricity. It's up to you to take care of your people by gathering materials, constructing new areas, and keeping the place well-lit. There are horrific things in the dark deep seas that you need to fend off as well.

