Age of Wonders 4: Dragon Dawn brings new ways to rule on June 20

Age of Wonders 4 is a fantasy strategy game developed by Triumph Studios and published by Paradox Interactive.

The first content pack, Age of Wonders 4: Dragon Dawn, adds a new leader type, units, magic, and more.

Age of Wonders 4: Dragon Dawn is set to launch on June 20, 2023.

Ready to take your fantasy reign of power to the next level?



Age of Wonders 4: Dragon Dawn is the first major content pack included as part of the expansion pass for Age of Wonders 4. As the name suggests, this pack is all about dragons, granting players new ways to lead armies and unleash devastating magic upon their foes.

The content pack — the first of four planned DLC launches, with Empires & Ashes, Primal Fury, and Eldritch Realms slated for Q4 2023, Q1 2024, and Q2 2024 respectively — includes a new leader option in the form of Dragon Rulers. There's also a new "Lizardfolk" appearance available for factions, with the Tome of Evolution and the Tome of Dragons allowing you to evolve your forces and directly summon mighty dragons.

Customize your scaly new heroes. (Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Finally, this also introduces a new realm option called "The Ashen War," which has six Elder Dragons in conflict. Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios previously indicated that Age of Wonders 4: Dragon Dawn would be launching at some point in Q3 2023, and now it has a release date of June 20, 2023. For anyone that hasn't bought the expansion pass, this lone DLC can be purchased separately for $10.

In our Age of Wonders 4 review, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "If you're a long-time 4X strategy game fan, Age of Wonders 4 absolutely has to be on your radar. Even if you're not a typical turn-based strategy game fan, the fantasy elements may be enough to suck you in and turn you into a convert."

Age of Wonders 4 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

This is another strategy game that I really need to make time to try out. The aesthetic is great, and I'm always a sucker for different ways of painting a map my favorite color. Throw in dragons and that only becomes more true.