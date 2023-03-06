Paradox reveals a huge partnership with Microsoft for new games for Xbox and PC Game Pass

Paradox Interactive teamed up with Xbox to share updates on a few previously-announced games, while also revealing some new titles for players to look forward to.

Paradox is known for its prolific strategy and simulation games, which range from deep space sims like Stellaris to historical 4X experiences like Europa Universalis. The firm also revealed brand new titles from some of its teams, included a much-anticipated follow-up to Cities Skylines.

Many of these games are launching day and date into Xbox Game Pass across both PC and console, too, and will doubtless become some of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games as a result.

The Lamplighters League

Developed by Harebrained Schemes, The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World is a turn-based adventure game taking place in 1932. Players can use the real-time exploration phase to take out specific targets and scout out the terrain ahead of a firefight. The Lamplighters League is coming in 2023 to Xbox Series X|S and PC. It’s also launching day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Crusader Kings 3: Tours and Tournaments

In-depth medieval intrigue similar Crusader Kings 3 is getting a role-playing themed expansion called Tours and Tournaments. Players will be able to become champions of various tournaments across realms, or manage grand weddings and other events directly. This can even be used as a cover for more sinister aims. Crusader Kings 3 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, and is also currently available in Xbox Game Pass. Tours and Tournaments does not currently have a release date, but you can wishlist it right now.

Life by You

Paradox Tectonic is working on Life by You, a game that appears to be a Sims-style game about making characters live the lives you want them to. A full reveal is planned for March 30, 2023.

Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars

Across the Obelisk is getting a distinctly wolf-themed DLC, adding a new pet, character, map and more for players to enjoy. It’s launch on March 30, 2023.

Mechabellum

This new mech war game is headed to PC in early access on May 11, 2023.

Knights of Pen and Paper 3

The latest entry in this pixel art, retro-styled RPG series is launching tomorrow.

Surviving the Aftermath: Rebirth

In case things were too easy in the apocalypse, this expansion is adding The Blight to Surviving the Aftermath. The Blight infects the ground, creating dangerous new threats in the form of infected creatures that players will have to overcome.

Cities Skylines 2

A cinematic teaser trailer confirmed that yes, Cities Skylines 2 is on the way. This follow-up to the wildly successful Cities Skylines is slated to launch at some point later in 2023. When it does, it’ll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Europa Versalis IV: Domination

An expansion is coming to Europa Versalis IV, focused on adding new mechanics and missions to countries like Spain and China.

Age of Wonders 4

This upcoming fantasy 4X game from Triumph Studios got a new stylized trailer, showing the terrible magic and powerful factions players can unleash. Age of Wonders 4 is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 on May 2, 2023.

Stellaris: First Contact

A new DLC is coming to Paradox Interactive’s epic 4X sci-fi strategy title. Tilted First Contact, it’s focused, quite fittingly, around what happens when space-faring explorers make first contact with a new species. It’s launching on March 14, 2023.

To see the full show, check out the embed above for first looks at various upcoming titles, including Cities: Skylines 2, Age of Wonders 4, and many more.

Microsoft and Paradox have enjoyed a close relationship in recent years, with titles like Crusader Kings 3 and Cities Skylines enjoying strong runs in Xbox Game Pass.