Alan Wake 2 is getting photo mode and New Game+ sometime after launch

What you need to know

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy Entertainment's latest game, shifting from thriller into full-blown horror.

Remedy is currently working on a photo mode for Alan Wake 2, as well as a New Game+ mode.

New Game+, referred to a "Final Draft," will have extra manuscript pages and more to find.

Alan Wake 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

The Darkness has returned.



Alan Wake 2 is here, and while development studio Remedy Entertainment has put together a horror story for players to explore, the game's launch isn't the end. Remedy is currently working on a photo mode for Alan Wake 2, though there's no expected release window for this feature right now.

Anyone who wants to go back through the game for a second run may want to time it carefully, as the developers are also working on a New Game+ mode, known as the Final Draft. This New Game+ mode will allow players go back through starting with all unlocked weapons and upgrades, but there's also some narrative "tweaks" to find, as additional manuscript pages and new video content will flesh out the story even further.

Feels like home. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As the studio has previously confirmed, things won't be stopping there either, as there's two story expansions on the way. The first expansion, Night Springs, will have players undertaking several episodes of the titular in-universe TV show as multiple different characters. The second expansion, Lake House, follows events at a research facility on Cauldron Lake where things go wrong. Night Springs is currently slated to launch at some point in late Spring 2024, while Lake House does not have a release window.

In our review of Alan Wake 2, I wrote that "It's a messy, imperfect narrative that doesn't even try to wrap up every plot thread, but delivers a raw, emotional ride. Solid third-person survival horror-gameplay helps carry that journey outside of a handful of technical issues."

Alan Wake 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via the Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 5.