Avowed: Should I have Inquisitor Lödwyn destroy the ruins or have Ryngrim cut off the Adra?

Avowed is a rich storytelling RPG full of important choices to make, choices that may reveberate through the remainder of your adventures around The Living Lands. One such important quest where you'll need to make a difficult choice is Shadows of the Past.

Shadows of the Past quest in Avowed

During your quest to locate The Garden, you'll be directed to the ancient location of Naku Kubel. Exploring this area and completing the trials within it will end with you being pursued from the area by raging Dreamthralls, but on escaping you'll encounter Inquisitor Lödwyn and the Archmage Ryngrim in a heated debate. A debate you will need to conclude.

Should let Inquisitor Lödwyn destroy the ruins or have Ryngrim cut off the Adra?

This decision will have either immediate or long term consequences, here is what we know of both decisions so far.



Option 1: Let Ryngrim cut off the Adra

Many people will die, but that's a sacrifice Ryngrim is willing to make (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This will have the most immediate negative effect, Ryngrim will cast a spell to sever the Adra in the region from the rest of the Living Lands. This spell will require a monumental amount of essence, and essence comes from living souls. Performing this spell will unfortunately kill a huge number of the population of Thirdborn at random. Following this you'll find a number of dead bodies along your journey, but ultimately it should ensure the lasting safety of Thirdborn from the Dreamscourge, and give you more time to find a solution.



Option 2: Let Inquisitor Lödwyn destroy the ruins

Inquisitor Lodwyn has a fiery solution to your Dreamscourge problem (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Lodwyn offers you an alternative solution, let her lay waste to the ruins. There are no instant deaths with this route, but many people including Temerti in Thirdborn will contract the Dreamscourge. So your choices really come down to many instant deaths or a few long and gruesome ones via the Dreamscourge infection.