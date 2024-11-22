An iconic Call of Duty character is now a playable operator in Black Ops 6

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 brought back the fan-favorite character, The Replacer (portrayed by Peter Stormare), as part of the marketing push leading up to the game's release.

The character has been in a series of video shorts and ads in which he 'replaces' people, from everyday citizens to firefighters to the Pope so that they can spend more time playing Call of Duty.

The character is now a playable operator in Black Ops 6, replacing your Operators so they can work on their own prestige master grind.

The operator bundle includes a bonus skin for players who hold the BlackCell battle pass upgrade, two weapon blueprints, a calling card, and an emblem for 2400 COD points.

Treyarch has brought a fan-favorite character back to Black Ops 6 as a playable operator. The Replacer has been the centerpiece of Call of Duty's marketing push for Black Ops 6, and now players can take Peter Stormare himself onto the battlefield.

At long last, The Replacer joins the match 🧔🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NB8u8rOxFaNovember 22, 2024

The Replacer was initially featured in Call of Duty marketing for Black Ops 2, and the character has returned for every Black Ops title except Cold War since. The idea is that Peter Stormare's "Replacer" takes the place of everyday people, celebrities, and politicians, doing their jobs — to great comedic effect — so they have more time to play Call of Duty. Stormare's Replacer even took over the Call of Duty socials in the days leading up to the game's launch.

The character was last playable as an operator when it was added to Black Ops 4's "Black Market" in 2019. As of today, the Replacer is officially back, and players can pick up a bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 so that the Replacer can give their operators a break from the battlefield and more time for Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - The Replacer "His Holiness" - YouTube Watch On

If you want to replace your Operator with The Replacer, you must pay 2400 Call of Duty Points. The in-game currency can be purchased on your platform of choice or earned over time (albeit very slowly) through battle pass progression. If you are paying cash for your Call of Duty points, 2400 points shakes out to roughly $20, and it's worth noting that they never go on sale, not even for Black Friday. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can save 20% on Call of Duty Points when purchased through the Xbox or Microsoft store.

Call of Duty points remain tied to the platform on which they are purchased. Operator bundles, weapon blueprints, and anything that COD points can be redeemed for are cross-platform. Buy The Replacer once, and you can use him on any platform in Black Ops 6 or Call of Duty: Warzone, where you use your Activision account.

Image 1 of 5 The Replacer bundle is available now in Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Activision) The Replacer Operator skin for Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Windows Central) The BlackCell variant of the Replacer operator skin. (Image credit: Windows Central) The "Quick Wit" blueprint for the AS VAL assault rifle. (Image credit: Windows Central) The "Ramifications" blueprint for the PU-21 LMG. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to The Replacer operator skin, the bundle also includes a second operator skin for players who have upgraded their Season 1 battle pass to the BlackCell variant. Two weapon blueprints are also included. The AS VAL assault rifle gets a subtle but aesthetically pleasing blueprint dubbed "Quick Wit" that sports all-new "Badassery tracers," while the PU-21 LMG gets a matching blueprint dubbed "Ramifications." To make the most of your sweet new weapons, check out these 5 controller settings to change so you can keep up with mouse and keyboard players.

In addition to two Operator skins and two weapon blueprints, the bundle includes a new finishing move. The move can be used with any operator. When activated, the current player Operator is pushed aside by The Replacer, who then carries out an elimination animation in a humorous (and humiliating, naturally) way. An animated Calling Card and emblem round out the bundle.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store, as well as PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. Season 1 is now live, and the countdown to CODmas is on, so pick up some COD Points for $20 from Walmart and jump in as The Replacer today.