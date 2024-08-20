Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 shows off an extended look at campaign gameplay during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is under development by Treyarch Studios and Raven Software, and published by Activision, with a release date of October 25, 2024.

A new trailer showcasing an extended look at the gameplay from the Most Wanted mission in Black Ops 6 was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

More gameplay for Black Ops 6 multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone is set to be showcased during Call of Duty: NEXT on August 28 with an Open Beta for BO6 multiplier starting August 30.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next premium entry in the blockbuster first-person shooter franchise. Raven Software took the stage during Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live ceremonies to showcase an extended look at the campaign mission titled "Most Wanted."

Black Ops 6 at gamescom - â€œMost Wantedâ€ Campaign Level Playthrough - YouTube Watch On

The fresh look at the campaign featured new gameplay elements, showing players infiltrating an event for a senator. New equipment can be seen, including the use of a camera to take a photo, which is then used to bypass a facial recognition scanner. The selected mission centers around the newly rogue Black Ops squad as they free returning character Russell Adler. Gun play and combat against heavily armored enemies, a vehicle chase featuring stolen dirt bikes, and a look at the all-new explosive, homing, throwable knife were all part of the trailer. The new movement system, which has been dubbed Omnimovement, was also seen in the gameplay reveal, with the player diving backward to land prone on their back.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on October 25, becoming the first title from the franchise to hit the subscription service on Day One. The title is highly anticipated, having had the longest development cycle (taking 4 years) of any other premium Call of Duty release. While Treyarch is billed as the lead developer for Black Ops 6, the development of the campaign has been spearheaded by the team from Raven Software who also worked on 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 focuses on a re-imagined alternative history rife with mysteries and conspiracy theories, while the multiplayer will feature 16 brand-new maps. The beloved Zombies mode will also return to round-based gameplay, which was recently revealed in a detailed intel drop.

Image 1 of 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 key art. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox) A heavily armored enemy in Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox) New Black Op campaign character, Trey Marshall, in the "Most Wanted" campaign. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox) Characters seen in Black Ops 6 campaign. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox) Black Ops 6 "Most Wanted" campaign mission highlights espionage gameplay. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 extended gameplay trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox) Preorder bonus for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes the Reflect 115 camo pack. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox)

The extended gameplay look is certain to continue drumming up hype for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ahead of the COD: Next showcase, which kicks off on August 28. COD: Next will feature a thorough look at the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes, as well as what's to come for Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will be able to preload Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's open beta on August 28, with the first weekend of the open beta going live on August 30. COD publisher Activision has been hard at work stopping leaks of Black Ops 6's multiplayer following an update to Call of Duty HQ that allowed players on jailbroken PS4s to access the game early.

Preorders for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are open now, with players having the choice between a Standard, Cross-gen, or Vault edition of the game. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive the Cross-gen edition of the game on day one, with the option to purchase an upgrade to the Vault edition at a discount. Preorders unlock the special Woods operator bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (at launch).