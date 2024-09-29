A fan-favorite character returns to help gamers find more time to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 without printing off a fake excuse from the internet

What you need to know

The Replacer was introduced in a marketing campaign for 2013's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and reprised the role for Black Ops 3, and 4.

Though absent from Black Ops: Cold War's marketing, The Replacer has returned for a new series of commercials ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's October 25 release date.

Peter Stormare has returned to play the iconic character, with the return of The Replacer taking place in a 60-second ad that debuted during Sunday Football on September 29.

The Replacer takes the place of a variety of people, from the President of the United States to a firefighter and a ride-share driver, all so they can enjoy more time playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Replacer Returns for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - YouTube Watch On

In recent years, game publishers have posted fake notes on social media platforms to excuse fans from work. Call of Duty is taking that notion to an extra degree, sending in a full-on Replacer to take over your daily responsibilities so you can spend more time grinding through classic prestige on Black Ops 6. The Replacer is robed in his classic black suit and tie, now adorned with an orange Cerberus-head logo for Black Ops 6.

His iconic black muscle car has also returned, featuring orange on the tires and the orange Cerberus-head logo detailing. The license plate has been updated to say BO6, and the Cerberus head logo even appears as the car's air freshener. While the ad spot is the first official return of The Replacer, the character's muscle car was previously seen in Washington DC during the Call of Duty: Next showcase.

The Replacer's iconic black and orange muscle car, now with new Cerberus-head details, was on display during the 2024 Call of Duty: Next showcase. (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central)

For several commercials, The Replacer will appear in more than 30 unique spots, taking the place of a variety of notable characters across pop culture. The first commercial, dubbed The Return of the Replacer, kicked off the series. The ad shows Stormare's Replacer sitting down to dinner with a family and flirting with the matriarch. He uses a fire hose to spray a cat stuck in a tree as a firefighter, holds a passenger captive until they rate him 5 stars as a ride-share driver, and literally slings tacos as a street vendor. The Replacer is then shown taking the place of the Pope so that they, too, can play more Black Ops 6.

Stormare first brought The Replacer to life as part of a marketing campaign for 2013's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. He returned to the role for Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4. The character was even available as a playable operator that could be purchased for Black Ops 4's battle royale mode, Blackout. There has not yet been any indication that The Replacer will return as a playable operator in Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 25. The title has already seen a surge in players, with Activision reporting the open beta period setting new records for Call of Duty. There's still plenty of time to figure out which version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 you should preorder.

