Call of Duty Endowment adds Valkyrie Pack to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to support vets

What you need to know

The nonprofit Call of Duty Endowment was established in 2009 to help support veterans by placing them in meaningful employment after their military service has ended.

In early May players helped raise $1 million for the Endowment through an in-game event.

A new Valkyrie Operator Bundle has been released for the Call of Duty store in support of female veterans.

The Valkyrie Pack will only be available for a limited time, starting May 17.

May is Military Appreciation Month, and the Call of Duty Endowment has been showing their support to veterans by fundraising for their mission via in game events and DLC bundles in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The nonprofit Call of Duty Endowment provides support to veterans in the United States and United Kingdom by helping them to find meaningful employment once their service in the military comes to an end. The first C.O.D.E. pack to honor female veterans, the Valkyrie bundle, will be available for purchase in the Call of Duty store starting May 17.

The Valkyrie operator bundle will unlock the following items in-game:

“The Valkyrie” Roze Operator Skin

“Sting” Handgun Blueprint

“Winged Warrior” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Eagle Driver” Light Helo Vehicle Skin

“Brave” Weapon Charm

“Remove Before Flight” Sticker

“Tornado” Animated Emblem

One Double Player XP Token

One Double Weapon XP Token

Proceeds from the sales of the Valkyrie pack, which will be available for a limited time, go to the Call of Duty Endowment. Items from the bundle can be equipped in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

In early May, the Call of Duty Endowment kicked off their Military Appreciation with an in-game event in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode. Players in Warzone 2.0 who extracted at least $30,000 of in-game cash from DMZ modes helped to raise $1 million for the charity. While this was a first extraction charity event, players have been tasked in the past to raise money for C.O.D.E. by playing Warzone during an in-game marathon.