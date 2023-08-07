Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gets a new teaser with release date

What you need to know

After the title and key art leaked, Call of Duty 2023 has been officially confirmed to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The post from the official Call of Duty Twitter account teased the title and confirmed a release date for November 10.

Call of Duty 2023 has been at the center of a lot of speculation as the title was expected to break many of the long-standing norms that fans of the franchise had grown accustomed to. One such norm was the reveal and release announcement schedule, with August having creeped upon us long before we even had official confirmation that we would see a standalone Call of Duty for 2023. Following a leak that revealed key art and the title along with a promotional offer in partnership with Monster energy drinks, there was little left to do but for Activision to formally acknowledge the existence of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

The ultimate threat awaits #MW3

The socials team for Call of Duty attempted to be a bit coy when it came to any revealing information focusing instead on interactions with lead development studio Sledgehammer Games (Call of Duty: Vanguard), but they have since tweeted a proper teaser video showing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 logo, emblazoned in red as opposed to the classic Modern Warfare green color scheme, and revealing a release date for November 10.



The new reveal trailer features audio of weapons being loaded along with familiar quotes from Captain Price regarding cutting the heads off of snakes and never burying enemies alive before showing the title and release date. There's little else confirmed about the upcoming title, though we have a handy guide detailing everything we know about Call of Duty 2023, including leaks and rumors. Activision has also confirmed that the game will be revealed during a Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded event, which we expect to land sometime in September along with a new Call of Duty NEXT showcase.