Call of Duty's Task Force 141 suit up to become Vault Dwellers in a new Fallout collaboration

What you need to know

A collaboration between Call of Duty and Fallout is coming to Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile on June 20.

Vault Dweller-themed operator skins for classic Call of Duty characters Captain Price, Ghost, Gaz, and Soap will be available, as well as blueprints for Fallout inspired weapons.

A special Fallout: Vault Dwellers event will also take place in Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and Zombies modes, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

Fallout fever continues to rage on as the Bethesda IP leaps over into the world of Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The crossover kicks off at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET on June 20 when a new operator bundle and Fallout-themed event drops in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. A teaser for the collaborative event was sent out on the Call of Duty blog.

The teaser message was in the form of intercepted comms from a ghoul in the Fallout universe by the name of Edward Deegan. Deegan's message alludes to Vault 141 escapees, a portmanteau of Call of Duty's Task Force 141 and Fallout's numbered vaults.

The message then goes on to describe the members of Task Force 141, popular protagonists from the Modern Warfare campaigns. Captain Price, the leader, is described as a "wicked shot" while Gaz is painted as "a bit moody" albeit it "tasty with a pistol." The message suggests the masked Ghost may be a fellow ghoul. Deegan finishes describing the group by echoing a statement about Soap previously made by Captain Price from the Modern Warfare campaign, "Wonder how a Mole Rat like him passed selection?"

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision, Bethesda, Xbox) (Image credit: Activision, Bethesda, Xbox) (Image credit: Activision, Bethesda, Xbox) (Image credit: Activision, Bethesda, Xbox)

Content from the collaboration will include the Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle, which will include 15 in game items that can be accessed across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is confirmed to not utilize Modern Warfare 2 and 3's "Carry Forward" program, so these items will be inaccessible in Black Ops 6 when it launches in October. However, they will remain accessible in Warzone.

The items in the Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle include:

"Vault-Tec Approved" M16 Weapon Blueprint

"Atomic Disintegrator" HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

Four “Vault 141” Operator Skins

“Atomic Disintegrator” HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

“Vault-Tec Approved” M16 Weapon Blueprint

“Let’s Do This!” and “Fatman” Charms

“Wasteland Workshop” Calling Card

“You’re Special” Large Decal

“Vault-Tec Engineer” Emblem

“Nuka-Cola Spacer” Sticker

Six Loading Screens including “Nuka-Cola,” “Please Stand By,” “Survivors’ Journey,” “Sanctuary Hills,” “Vault 141,” and “Restoring Democracy”

A collaborative in-game event will launch simultaneously with the new Vault Dweller bundle which will introduce an XP boost to any players who are using any of the four Vault Dweller skins. Additional Fallout-themed cosmetics like the "New California Republic" weapon decal, "Nuka-Cola Caps" emblem, and "Nuka-Cola Quantum" Weapon camo can be unlocked during the limited event, which runs until 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on June 26.

Call of Duty is published by Activision, while Fallout is published by ZeniMax, both of which are owned by Xbox. Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborative efforts, having introduced events featuring Gundam, Attack on Titan, and King Kong vs Godzilla. The Fallout: Vault Dweller event is the first to feature other Xbox franchises, leaving the door open to other potential crossovers in the future. Master Chief on Rebirth Island or Marcus Fenix on Fortune's Keep? It could happen!