'Civilization 7' gameplay revealed, complete with a on February 11, 2025 release date for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

Civilization is a legendary turn-based strategy game published by Take Two Interactive.

The latest installment, Civilization VII, just had its gameplay revealed for the first time at Gamescom 2024.

In addition, Take Two revealed the Civilization 7 will drop on February 11, 2024 for all platforms.

One of gaming's most legendary franchises just revealed gameplay for its seventh outing.

Civilization VII is set to launch on February 11, 2025, across all platforms. Steam PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch. At Gamescom 2024, we got our first gameplay in-engine look at for Civilization 7. The gameplay trailer showcases a step up in fidelity, and offers a small glimpse at new gameplay refinements players can expect.

In Civilization, players take command of various historical leaders and grow a small settlement of primitive humans into an advanced technological society. Competing against other civilizations on the map with turn-based moves, players must strategize and carefully balance their expansion and resource harvesting against other players on the board. Historically, you can gun for different types of global domination, whether it's trade, technological prowess, or even military dominance. If you drop a nuke, you may find the entire world turning against you, however.

Civilization VII looks to continue the traditions expected of the franchise, complete with that addictive progression, alongside natural hazards like tornados and the like.

We'll be sure to bring you more information as soon as we have it.